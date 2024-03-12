Emily Blunt Reveals What She Told Ryan Gosling on Plane After 2024 Oscars

Watch : Ryan Gosling Reacts to His Epic ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance at 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are officially putting their Barbenheimer beef behind them.

In fact, two days after the Barbie star and the Oppenheimer actress squashed their faux feud at the 2024 Academy Awards, they reunited in Austin, Texas, on March 12 for the premiere of their upcoming movie The Fall Guy at the SXSW film festival.

And Emily couldn't help but rave about Ryan's Barbie performance at the Oscars.

"He's so humble and brushes off any compliments," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet, "but I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing.'"

Further praising the La La Land actor's "guts," Emily noted, "I don't know if anyone could have done what he did."

"The energy in the room when he started doing it," she added, "it just lifted the whole thing."

For his part, Ryan is just "so happy everyone had fun," he told E! News for the March 12 episode. "The Barbie party had to come to an end. There was time for one last song. I tried to end it on a high note that I could barely hit."