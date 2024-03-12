Exclusive

Emily Blunt Reveals What She Told Ryan Gosling on Plane After 2024 Oscars

Two days after Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt had a Barbenheimer battle on the Oscars stage, the stars reunited at SXSW in Texas for the premiere of their new movie The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are officially putting their Barbenheimer beef behind them.

In fact, two days after the Barbie star and the Oppenheimer actress squashed their faux feud at the 2024 Academy Awards, they reunited in Austin, Texas, on March 12 for the premiere of their upcoming movie The Fall Guy at the SXSW film festival.

And Emily couldn't help but rave about Ryan's Barbie performance at the Oscars.

"He's so humble and brushes off any compliments," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet, "but I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing.'"

Further praising the La La Land actor's "guts," Emily noted, "I don't know if anyone could have done what he did." 

"The energy in the room when he started doing it," she added, "it just lifted the whole thing." 

For his part, Ryan is just "so happy everyone had fun," he told E! News for the March 12 episode. "The Barbie party had to come to an end. There was time for one last song. I tried to end it on a high note that I could barely hit."

During the 2024 Oscars over the weekend, Ryan and Emily—who were both nominated for their Barbie and Oppenheimer roles—took the Dolby Theatre stage together to honor Hollywood's stunt community. But before they got to the tribute, the duo naturally poked fun at the battle that circulated online over the summer after their blockbuster films were released on the same day.

"I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us," Ryan told Emily after his "frosty" greeting, to which she noted that, given Oppenheimer's award season success, it was much of a "rivalry" after all. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"It's true," Ryan admitted. "You guys are doing very well. Congratulations."

Though the 43-year-old, who also performed "I'm Just Ken" during the ceremony, just had to point out that Barbie beat Oppenheimer in box office numbers.

"I figured out why they call it Barbenheimer and they didn't call it Oppenbarbie," he added. "I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After a cheeky dig at Ryan's abs, the duo put their differences aside to carry on with the show.

For more with Ryan and Emily, check out E! News March 12 and The Fall Guy in theaters on May 3.

—Reporting by Rachel Smith

