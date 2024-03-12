Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown Laid to Rest After His Death

Robert Garrison Brown's family is saying goodbye.
One week after they shared the news of his passing at the age of 25, Garrison's loved ones confirmed they have laid him to rest.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today," his cousin Emma Brown began a March 9 Instagram post. "And this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye."
She continued, "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had."
She ended the heart wrenching message by sharing her hopes for her late relative.
"You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend," Emma added concluded. "If there is a god I hope he's giving you peace. I love you Robert."
Garrison's sister Mykelti Padron—the daughter of Sister Wives' Kody Brown and his ex Christine Brown—shared additional details about the funeral in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he lived.
"I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years," she said in a video posted to Patreon and reshared to Instagram. "And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."
She noted the family had a few additional plans to pay tribute Garrison in the upcoming months, including a "Brown family reunion in Wyoming," where the family plans on honoring him.
The 25-year-old's death was announced on March 5 by Kody and Garrison's mother, Janelle Brown, in a joint statement.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late son. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
In addition to Garrison, Janelle shares kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, with her ex, who is dad to 12 other children through his relationships with former spouses Christine and Meri Brown as well as wife Robyn Brown. Today, only Robyn remains married to Kody.
In the days following her son's death, Janelle reflected on her family, and the joy of having everyone together during the holidays brought.
"I had all my children together last Christmas," the TLC star captioned a March 8 Instagram post, which featured all her children and grandchildren. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
