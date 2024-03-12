Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown Laid to Rest After His Death

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

Robert Garrison Brown's family is saying goodbye.

One week after they shared the news of his passing at the age of 25, Garrison's loved ones confirmed they have laid him to rest.

"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today," his cousin Emma Brown began a March 9 Instagram post. "And this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye."

She continued, "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had."

She ended the heart wrenching message by sharing her hopes for her late relative.

"You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend," Emma added concluded. "If there is a god I hope he's giving you peace. I love you Robert."

Garrison's sister Mykelti Padron—the daughter of Sister Wives' Kody Brown and his ex Christine Brown—shared additional details about the funeral in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he lived.