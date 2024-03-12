Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown Laid to Rest After His Death

Family members of Sister Wives’ Garrison Brown confirmed the 25-year-old has been laid to rest one week after confirming the news of his passing.

Robert Garrison Brown's family is saying goodbye. 

One week after they shared the news of his passing at the age of 25, Garrison's loved ones confirmed they have laid him to rest.

"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today," his cousin Emma Brown began a March 9 Instagram post. "And this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye."

She continued, "We love you. I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had."

She ended the heart wrenching message by sharing her hopes for her late relative.

"You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend," Emma added concluded. "If there is a god I hope he's giving you peace. I love you Robert."

Garrison's sister Mykelti Padron—the daughter of Sister Wives' Kody Brown and his ex Christine Brown—shared additional details about the funeral in Flagstaff, Arizona, where he lived.

"I've got to see all of my family together for the first time in years," she said in a video posted to Patreon and reshared to Instagram. "And I think that ultimately, obviously, Garrison would have been happy by that."

She noted the family had a few additional plans to pay tribute Garrison in the upcoming months, including a "Brown family reunion in Wyoming," where the family plans on honoring him. 

Instagram/Robert Garrison Brown

The 25-year-old's death was announced on March 5 by Kody and Garrison's mother, Janelle Brown, in a joint statement.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her late son. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

In addition to Garrison, Janelle shares kids Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, with her ex, who is dad to 12 other children through his relationships with former spouses Christine and Meri Brown as well as wife Robyn Brown. Today, only Robyn remains married to Kody.

In the days following her son's death, Janelle reflected on her family, and the joy of having everyone together during the holidays brought.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," the TLC star captioned a March 8 Instagram post, which featured all her children and grandchildren. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Keep reading to learn more about the many family members mourning Garrison's passing. 

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

