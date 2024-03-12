Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' 2 Kids Were the MVPs of Their Family Vacation

Brittany Mahomes shared a look at her vacation with kids Sterling and Patrick “Bronze” with husband Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Mexico.

Watch: Brittany Mahomes Says She Fractured Her Back

This vacation was a total touchdown.

Brittany Mahomes gave a glimpse of her and husband Patrick Mahomes' kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, soaking up the sun during their time in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Along with three sweet pics with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the former soccer player shared photos of Patrick holding Sterling and Bronze and another of the daddy-daughter duo posing on a golf course. Brittany also included snaps of her and their eldest hanging poolside, as well as Bronze channeling his Super Bowl-winning dad by holding onto a football.

Along with a white heart emoji, she simply captioned the March 10 post, "Fam."

The family outing to Mexico comes as Brittany recovers from a fractured back

"Just your daily reminder," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories March 6, "Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously."

Although she didn't reveal what exactly led to her back injury, it didn't stop her from having fun in the sun as she added, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Host 3rd Birthday Party for Daughter Sterling

And it definitely seemed to work, as she couldn't help but glow in her vacation recap. Donning a blue patterned polo shirt and grey jeans, the NFL player couldn't keep his hands off Brittany, who showed off an all-denim ensemble.

But it's no surprise as Patrick has proven that Brittany, whom he wed in 2022, is the real MVP in his life.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

"She has her head on her shoulders the right way," he told E! News in July. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."

Keep reading to see more of Patrick and Brittany's enchanting love story.

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

Instagram

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Instagram

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

Instagram

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Instagram

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

