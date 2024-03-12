Proof Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' 2 Kids Were the MVPs of Their Family Vacation

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Says She Fractured Her Back

This vacation was a total touchdown.

Brittany Mahomes gave a glimpse of her and husband Patrick Mahomes' kids Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, soaking up the sun during their time in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Along with three sweet pics with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the former soccer player shared photos of Patrick holding Sterling and Bronze and another of the daddy-daughter duo posing on a golf course. Brittany also included snaps of her and their eldest hanging poolside, as well as Bronze channeling his Super Bowl-winning dad by holding onto a football.

Along with a white heart emoji, she simply captioned the March 10 post, "Fam."

The family outing to Mexico comes as Brittany recovers from a fractured back.

"Just your daily reminder," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories March 6, "Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously."

Although she didn't reveal what exactly led to her back injury, it didn't stop her from having fun in the sun as she added, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"