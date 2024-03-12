The BÉIS Family Collection is So Cute & Functional You'll Want to Steal it From Your Kids

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As fun as it is traveling with your family, it can understandably get a bit overwhelming. From wrangling the kids through crowded airport gates and long TSA lines to making sure everyone is staying hydrated, healthy, and safe from the moment you rush out the front door to the moment you get back. Whether you're in your airport dad era or you're the mother hen keeping the whole group from falling apart into sheer chaos, it can be a lot to try to get through an entire family vacation in one piece. The first thing we want is to applaud you for all the hard work you put into giving your family a trip to remember, and the last thing we want is for you to have to spend the entire time filled with stress and worry. After all, if there's anyone who deserves a little relaxation & rejuvenation, it's you.
We're not the only ones who think so — BÉIS does, too, and that's why the brand just released its Family Collection. Founded by actress, mother, and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell (who also happens to be an avid traveler), BÉIS has gained a largely devoted fan base for its luggage, bags, and travel accessories that all perfectly blend style and function. From the cult-fave Weekender to the Carry-On Roller, BÉIS is a brand that's never let us down when it comes to versatile travel essentials — and the same is true with this new campaign. The Family Collection was designed with young adventurers and busy parents in mind, with items like the previously sold-out, five-star reviewed Mini Roller and Kid's Backpack. Each and every piece is intended to make travel as convenient (and stylish) as possible. Honestly, these items are so cute and functional that you'll probably want to swipe them from your kids; or, of course, you can just match with them via picks like the Large Check-In Roller, Backpack & more.
Trust us, this family vacation will be one to remember (in the best way possible) with BÉIS.
The Mini Roller
Although fun in size, the Mini Roller was designed with all the functionality of the brand's larger size bags in mind, from the 360° smooth-rolling wheels to the adjustable trolley handle equipped with the brand's signature cushioned grip. It's also equipped with a soft front pocket that's the perfect size for storing a tablet or laptop, making this a great pick even for adults who want to minimize luggage bulk.
The Kid's Backpack
Playful and functional, the Kid's Backpack is the perfect companion for even the most adventurous of young travelers. It's designed with everything you need to stay ready on the go, including a water bottle holder, trolley sleeve, removable fanny pack, safety whistle, name tag & more.
The Kid's Lunch Box
A delicious lunch deserves to be packed in an equally impressive lunch box. Featuring an insulated compartment with an easy-to-clean surface, this lunch box is also designed with an elastic mesh water bottle pocket, zipper pocket for utensil storage, and removable adjustable shoulder strap.
The Ultimate Diaper Backpack
It's all in the name — the Ultimate Diaper Backpack is designed to meet all the needs of a parent, from expected routines to unexpected surprises. It's equipped with a removable front zipper pouch that transforms into a fanny pack, two water bottle pockets, a built-in changing station, and all the compartments you need for storing wipes, keys, diapers, and more. The backpack also comes with stroller straps, teether, pacifier pouch, and a silicone odor-proof pouch.
The Weekender
The Weekender is the brand's bestselling item, and for plenty good reason. It's the ultimate blend of style and function, from the easy-access opening to the bottom compartment that keeps your shoes, toiletries, and travel essentials (yes, including an entire hair dryer) separate.
The Convertible Mini Weekender
If you're looking for something a little more compact for your travels, go with The Convertible Mini Weekender. While smaller than the original Weekender, the bag is equally mighty in function, featuring a bottom compartment that zips off completely and versatile features of its larger counterpart (think: zipper pockets, trolley handle, removable shoulder strap & more).
The Carry-On Roller
Traveling will be an absolute breeze with the Carry-On Roller, featuring 360° smooth-rolling wheels and an expandable interior that will help you stuff all those "just-in-case" clothes. It's also designed with an extendable troller with soft cushioning, a top carry & side carry handle, a retractable bag attach strap, and so much more.
The Cosmetic Case
Keep all your beauty essentials organized and secure no matter where you're headed with the spill-proof Cosmetic Case. Not only does it have plenty of storage for all your products, it's also equipped with a mirror for on-the-go touch-ups and a removable brush holder that pops out for easy access.
The Backpack
This isn't just a backpack, it's The Backpack. Featuring a trolley pass-through, padded interior sleeve, two water bottle pockets, and a full-zip opening, this backpack is the perfect companion for work, school, play, and travel.
The Large Check-In Roller
Everyone else standing at baggage claim will be so jealous when they see you pick up The Large Check-In Roller. With the durable-yet-lightweight polycarbonate shell, two inches of optional expansion, compression straps, and plenty of pockets, you won't have to worry about cramming all your travel stuff in here. The suitcase even takes the guesswork out of weighing your luggage, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.
What is BÉIS?
BÉIS is a travel brand that sells luggage, bags, and accessories that are stylish, extremely versatile & functional, and relatively affordable. The brand was founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, who is a frequent traveler and understands the importance of combining form and function in luggage design.
Why is BÉIS so popular?
BÉIS has gained a large fan base for its luggage and travel accessories that boast not only an elevated, minimal-chic aesthetic but also superior functionality. Each item from the brand was designed to be optimally functional and versatile without compromising on style, such as the bestselling Weekender Bag and Carry-On Roller.
What is the BÉIS Family Collection?
The BÉIS Family Collection consists of luggage, bags, and accessories that are designed to help make packing and traveling with family as convenient as possible. The pieces are designed with young kids in mind, featuring items such as The Mini Roller, The Kid's Backpack, and The Kid's Lunch Box. At the same time, each item is extremely versatile, and their elevated design and function makes them great companions for all travelers.
Where can I shop BÉIS luggage?
You can shop BÉIS luggage and accessories on the brand's flagship site or at Nordstrom.
For more items you'll definitely want to include on your warm-weather travel packing list, check out these 17 must-have picks from Amazon for waterproofing your spring break.