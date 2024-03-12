The BÉIS Family Collection is So Cute & Functional You'll Want to Steal it From Your Kids

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As fun as it is traveling with your family, it can understandably get a bit overwhelming. From wrangling the kids through crowded airport gates and long TSA lines to making sure everyone is staying hydrated, healthy, and safe from the moment you rush out the front door to the moment you get back. Whether you're in your airport dad era or you're the mother hen keeping the whole group from falling apart into sheer chaos, it can be a lot to try to get through an entire family vacation in one piece. The first thing we want is to applaud you for all the hard work you put into giving your family a trip to remember, and the last thing we want is for you to have to spend the entire time filled with stress and worry. After all, if there's anyone who deserves a little relaxation & rejuvenation, it's you.

We're not the only ones who think so — BÉIS does, too, and that's why the brand just released its Family Collection. Founded by actress, mother, and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell (who also happens to be an avid traveler), BÉIS has gained a largely devoted fan base for its luggage, bags, and travel accessories that all perfectly blend style and function. From the cult-fave Weekender to the Carry-On Roller, BÉIS is a brand that's never let us down when it comes to versatile travel essentials — and the same is true with this new campaign. The Family Collection was designed with young adventurers and busy parents in mind, with items like the previously sold-out, five-star reviewed Mini Roller and Kid's Backpack. Each and every piece is intended to make travel as convenient (and stylish) as possible. Honestly, these items are so cute and functional that you'll probably want to swipe them from your kids; or, of course, you can just match with them via picks like the Large Check-In Roller, Backpack & more.

Trust us, this family vacation will be one to remember (in the best way possible) with BÉIS.