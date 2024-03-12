Why Jason and Travis Kelce Are Thanking the Swifties for Their Latest Achievement

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Madonna's Oscars Party

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's smiles are like they won a contest.

After all, they did. The Kelce brothers' weekly show, New Heights, was voted Podcast of the Year in the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

"Get the f--k out of here," Travis told Jason in a video shared to the New Heights Instagram account March 11. "People actually listen to this?"

And while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center were unable to attend the March 11 event held at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, they did send love to the fans who helped them win the award.

"This is an incredible honor especially for two jabronies like us," Jason continued. "We'd be remiss if we didn't thank all of the 92 percenters out there, a.k.a Swifties, who voted for us to win this award."

And Travis, whose relationship with Taylor Swift helped New Heights gain a much bigger audience, clearly shares the "Karma" singer's respect for his newfound—and highly dedicated—fanbase.