Why Jason and Travis Kelce Are Thanking the Swifties for Their Latest Achievement

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's smiles are like they won a contest.
After all, they did. The Kelce brothers' weekly show, New Heights, was voted Podcast of the Year in the 2024 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.
"Get the f--k out of here," Travis told Jason in a video shared to the New Heights Instagram account March 11. "People actually listen to this?"
And while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center were unable to attend the March 11 event held at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas, they did send love to the fans who helped them win the award.
"This is an incredible honor especially for two jabronies like us," Jason continued. "We'd be remiss if we didn't thank all of the 92 percenters out there, a.k.a Swifties, who voted for us to win this award."
And Travis, whose relationship with Taylor Swift helped New Heights gain a much bigger audience, clearly shares the "Karma" singer's respect for his newfound—and highly dedicated—fanbase.
"Podcast of the year is big s--t," he added. "We truly have the best fanbase in the entire world, thank you for voting every single day of every single month—and every hour of that day."
In addition to shouting out their strategic campaigners, Jason—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 12 months, with wife Kylie Kelce—touched on why the podcast has endured since its September 2022 debut.
"We absolutely love making this podcast each and every week," he explained. "It is beyond rewarding when we find out that it resonates with so many people out there and that they get joy out of it because we put a lot of that into it."
While New Heights mostly details the Kelce brothers' life as NFL players, it has also provided adorable insight on Taylor and Travis' relationship. In fact, a comment Travis made during a July 2023 episode played a monumental role in bringing football player and Grammy winner together.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor told TIME in December. "We started hanging out right after that."
As for the exact comment that made Taylor enchanted enough to meet Travis? At the time, the tight end was, of course, detailing his trip to the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium, and his missed opportunity to give her a friendship bracelet.
"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he told his brother on the now-iconic New Heights episode. "I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
And while, at the time, Jason needed clarification on whether Travis meant his phone number or his jersey number, Taylor has later been seen donning the latter on a chain around her neck, or on her wrist, during game days.
Read on for every highlight from Taylor and Travis' love story.