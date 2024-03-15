Meet John Cardoza: The Actor Stepping Into Ryan Gosling's Shoes for The Notebook Musical

Watch : "The Notebook": E! News Rewind

Write this down: The Notebook has arrived on Broadway.

That's right, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book has found a new home at New York's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with John Cardoza stepping into the role of a young Noah Calhoun.

And although the part was made famous on the big screen by Ryan Gosling—who starred alongside Rachel McAdams in the beloved 2004 film—Cardoza is bringing a fresh take on the character to the Great White Way.

"There is a sense of pressure there," he recently told E! News. "That being said, once we got into the rehearsal room, I tried to distance myself from the film as much as possible because I wanted to mitigate any temptation to imitate."

"And the show really is its own piece," Cardoza noted, "and it's so different from what's happening in the film that I was able to release a bit of that. And the team was so encouraging of bringing our own life experience to these roles, it kind of just seamlessly happened."