Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Hightower Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With NFL Star Fred Warner

Everything is coming up roses for Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner.

After all, the couple shared that they welcomed their first baby, a son named Beau Anthony, on March 7.

The former Bachelor contestant and San Francisco 49ers linebacker announced the news on Instagram March 11, alongside a sweet photo of the three in a hospital room. And as they noted in the caption, it was the "best day of our lives."

Sydney, 28, and Fred, 27, announced her pregnancy on social media in October with a montage of the reality star's sonogram, a cake that said "We're having a baby" and clips of her growing bump to the song "Snooze" by SZA.

"The past several months we have experienced the most precious moments of our lives," the couple reflected. "Every weekly milestone and new development has been indescribable…the best is yet to come!"

Since then, the couple has continued to post updates for fans with pics of Sydeny's baby bump. In January, they revealed they were having a boy and just two days before they announced Beau's arrival, she also shared a snap, donning a hospital gown and socks.