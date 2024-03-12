Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Photos Honoring “Incredible” Garrison Brown

The Sister Wives are continuing to memorialize a core member of their family.
Christine Brown, one of Kody Brown's ex-wives from his plural marriages, shared a loving tribute to one of Kody and Janelle Brown's six children, Garrison Brown, who died earlier this month.
"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine wrote in a March 11 Instagram post. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son."
Janelle confirmed Garrison's death on March 5 in a joint statement with her ex Kody. He was the pair's fourth oldest child. The former couple—who also share children Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, together—have reflected on their loss.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote in a March 6 statement. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."
The statement continued: "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
And Christine—who also shares six of Kody's 18 children he has with her, Janelle, ex Meri Brown and wife Robyn Brown—also initially spoke out about the family's devastating loss on her own social media. She specifically called out Garrison's ability to bond with her 13-year-old daughter, Truely.
"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," she wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "We'll miss him forever."
While most of the Sister Wives' marriages with Kody have ended in the last few years (Robyn is the only one who remains married to him), the women and their children remain close to one another, and they've come together while mourning Garrison's death.
As Christine said about Janelle in a November Instagram post, "She's my Sisterwife, always."
Read on for more details about the Brown's full family tree.