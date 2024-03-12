Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Shares Photos Honoring “Incredible” Garrison Brown

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Has Been Laid to Rest

The Sister Wives are continuing to memorialize a core member of their family.

Christine Brown, one of Kody Brown's ex-wives from his plural marriages, shared a loving tribute to one of Kody and Janelle Brown's six children, Garrison Brown, who died earlier this month.

"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine wrote in a March 11 Instagram post. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son."

Janelle confirmed Garrison's death on March 5 in a joint statement with her ex Kody. He was the pair's fourth oldest child. The former couple—who also share children Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, together—have reflected on their loss.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote in a March 6 statement. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."