Pregnant Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Undergoes Vasectomy Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving insight into his recent procedure.

The musician shared he underwent a vasectomy and detailed his experience on social media.

"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" Matthew wrote on his Instagram Stories March 11 alongside a photo of him on his way to the doctor's office, going on to give fans a look at this outfit of the day with his "vasectomy fit check."

And once he arrived, the 36-year-old indicated he wasn't that nervous about the surgery.

"Just took a Valium and feeling hyped," he wrote alongside a snap of him in his patient gown. "What if he gets a bone bone?"

Ultimately, Matthew suggested the procedure went well.

"It's honestly not bad at all," he added. "Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

Posting a selfie that showed him giving a thumbs-up and standing in his underwear following the vasectomy, Matthew wrote he "10/10 would recommend."