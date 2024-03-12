Pregnant Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Undergoes Vasectomy Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma recently shared he underwent a vasectomy. The procedure comes about three months after the actress announced she's expecting baby no. 4.

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving insight into his recent procedure.

The musician shared he underwent a vasectomy and detailed his experience on social media.

"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" Matthew wrote on his Instagram Stories March 11 alongside a photo of him on his way to the doctor's office, going on to give fans a look at this outfit of the day with his "vasectomy fit check."

And once he arrived, the 36-year-old indicated he wasn't that nervous about the surgery.

"Just took a Valium and feeling hyped," he wrote alongside a snap of him in his patient gown. "What if he gets a bone bone?"

Ultimately, Matthew suggested the procedure went well.

"It's honestly not bad at all," he added. "Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

Posting a selfie that showed him giving a thumbs-up and standing in his underwear following the vasectomy, Matthew wrote he "10/10 would recommend."

Hilary Duff's Realest Quotes About Motherhood

Afterwards, the Winnetka Bowling League band member headed home to watch Love Is Blind and rest—giving a shout-out to his "hot nurse" Hilary.

The vasectomy comes three months after Matthew and Hilary, who wed in 2019, announced she's pregnant. The little one will join the singer and the Lizzie McGuire alum's two daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, as well as Hilary's 11-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The actress revealed the pregnancy news in her family's holiday card, writing on Instagram, "Surprise Surprise!" The December greeting showed Hilary placing her hand on her baby bump as Matthew and the kids posed nearby—with the card stating "So much for silent nights." 

And while the How I Met Your Father star was initially keeping the news private, she's since given more glimpses at her pregnancy. Posting another picture of her baby bump later that month, she wrote, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."

To look back at Hilary and Matthew's journey together, keep reading.

Red Carpet Official

Back in January 2017, the pair confirmed their budding romance by posing on the red carpet together at Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont. 

A Brief Breakup

Shortly after their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split in March 2017. According to the source, the breakup was triggered by their busy schedules. 

Rekindling the Romance

By October 2017, they had rekindled their romance, evidenced by his appearance at her 30th birthday party. "Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively at the time. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around, so now that he's back, they picked up right where they left off." As she later revealed on The Talk in December 2017, it was actually the third time they were dating. "Timing is such a big deal… third time's a charm!" she told the co-hosts. 

Baby on Board

In June 2018, the couple has sweet news to share: they had a baby girl on the way. "We made a baby girl!" Koma wrote on social media. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Mom & Dad

By the fall, they officially added a new member to the family: daughter Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," the actress shared online in October 2018. 

Yes!

Nearly two years after stepping out publicly for the first time, Koma asked the actress to marry him

Just Married!

Duff and Koma said "I do" in Dec. 2019, surrounded by their loved ones! 

12 Months Later

When celebrating his one year wedding anniversary to Hilary, Matthew wrote a thoughtful post on Instagram expressing his gratitude for all that she's done during the pandemic. "I'm so in awe of your badassery," he gushed in part. 

Growing Family

Hilary and Matthew went on to welcome daughter Mae James Bair in March 2021.

