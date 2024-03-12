Pregnant Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Undergoes Vasectomy Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 4

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma is giving insight into his recent procedure.
The musician shared he underwent a vasectomy and detailed his experience on social media.
"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" Matthew wrote on his Instagram Stories March 11 alongside a photo of him on his way to the doctor's office, going on to give fans a look at this outfit of the day with his "vasectomy fit check."
And once he arrived, the 36-year-old indicated he wasn't that nervous about the surgery.
"Just took a Valium and feeling hyped," he wrote alongside a snap of him in his patient gown. "What if he gets a bone bone?"
Ultimately, Matthew suggested the procedure went well.
"It's honestly not bad at all," he added. "Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."
Posting a selfie that showed him giving a thumbs-up and standing in his underwear following the vasectomy, Matthew wrote he "10/10 would recommend."
Afterwards, the Winnetka Bowling League band member headed home to watch Love Is Blind and rest—giving a shout-out to his "hot nurse" Hilary.
The vasectomy comes three months after Matthew and Hilary, who wed in 2019, announced she's pregnant. The little one will join the singer and the Lizzie McGuire alum's two daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, as well as Hilary's 11-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
The actress revealed the pregnancy news in her family's holiday card, writing on Instagram, "Surprise Surprise!" The December greeting showed Hilary placing her hand on her baby bump as Matthew and the kids posed nearby—with the card stating "So much for silent nights."
And while the How I Met Your Father star was initially keeping the news private, she's since given more glimpses at her pregnancy. Posting another picture of her baby bump later that month, she wrote, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."
