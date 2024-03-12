Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse at Everything Everywhere All at Once Reunion at 2024 Oscars

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once is, indeed, everywhere and all at once.
Just look at the 2024 Oscars, where many of the film's cast, including last year's big winners Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, reunited as they presented the newsiest group of honorees. And afterwards, Jamie Lee penned a sweet message about running into her former coworkers and castmates at film's biggest night.
"Well, the evening was almost full circle when I ran into the Daniels and Jonathan," she wrote on her March 11 Instagram Story over a video of herself posing on the carpet with the film's writers/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as well as producer Jonathan Wang. "Knew that Ke and Michelle were in the building and missed my Stephanie [Hsu] and the rest of our EEAAO family!"
Indeed, Jamie Lee, Ke and Michelle each played an important role during the ceremony. As the previous year's winners for Best Supporting Actress, Actor and Best Actress, respectively, the three stars each presented the trophies to this year's winners alongside four other past winners.
The lucky hopefuls in those categories this year were Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won in the Best Supporting Actress category for The Holdovers, Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer and Emma Stone for Poor Things.
And much like Jamie's supporting actress nod marked her first Academy Award, the same was true for Da'Vine, whose acceptance speech was a moving tribute to perseverance.
"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," the 37-year-old said. "I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street, to that theater department, there's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that."
She added, "For so long I've always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself. And I thank you for seeing me."
Keep reading to see the full list of the 2024 Oscar winners.