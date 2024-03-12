Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse at Everything Everywhere All at Once Reunion at 2024 Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis ran into many of her Everything Everywhere All at Once collaborators at the 2024 Oscars ceremony, a year after the film won a whopping seven Academy Awards.

Watch: Why Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once is, indeed, everywhere and all at once. 

Just look at the 2024 Oscars, where many of the film's cast, including last year's big winners Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, reunited as they presented the newsiest group of honorees. And afterwards, Jamie Lee penned a sweet message about running into her former coworkers and castmates at film's biggest night. 

"Well, the evening was almost full circle when I ran into the Daniels and Jonathan," she wrote on her March 11 Instagram Story over a video of herself posing on the carpet with the film's writers/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as well as producer Jonathan Wang. "Knew that Ke and Michelle were in the building and missed my Stephanie [Hsu] and the rest of our EEAAO family!"

Indeed, Jamie Lee, Ke and Michelle each played an important role during the ceremony. As the previous year's winners for Best Supporting Actress, Actor and Best Actress, respectively, the three stars each presented the trophies to this year's winners alongside four other past winners. 

The lucky hopefuls in those categories this year were Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won in the Best Supporting Actress category for The Holdovers, Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer and Emma Stone for Poor Things. 

And much like Jamie's supporting actress nod marked her first Academy Award, the same was true for Da'Vine, whose acceptance speech was a moving tribute to perseverance. 

"I didn't think I was supposed to be doing this as a career," the 37-year-old said. "I started off as a singer, and my mother said to me, 'Go across that street, to that theater department, there's something for you there.' And I thank my mother for doing that."

She added, "For so long I've always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself. And I thank you for seeing me."

Keep reading to see the full list of the 2024 Oscar winners. 

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

