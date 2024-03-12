Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Glimpse at Everything Everywhere All at Once Reunion at 2024 Oscars

Watch : Why Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once is, indeed, everywhere and all at once.

Just look at the 2024 Oscars, where many of the film's cast, including last year's big winners Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh, reunited as they presented the newsiest group of honorees. And afterwards, Jamie Lee penned a sweet message about running into her former coworkers and castmates at film's biggest night.

"Well, the evening was almost full circle when I ran into the Daniels and Jonathan," she wrote on her March 11 Instagram Story over a video of herself posing on the carpet with the film's writers/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as well as producer Jonathan Wang. "Knew that Ke and Michelle were in the building and missed my Stephanie [Hsu] and the rest of our EEAAO family!"

Indeed, Jamie Lee, Ke and Michelle each played an important role during the ceremony. As the previous year's winners for Best Supporting Actress, Actor and Best Actress, respectively, the three stars each presented the trophies to this year's winners alongside four other past winners.