Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Is Here: Find Out Where the Couples Stand Now

Love is
blind just complicated.
After the intense Love Is Blind season six finale, only one couple ended up saying yes to forever and moving on to starting their next chapter together: Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. But that doesn't mean the other couples have said goodbye to each other completely.
In fact, once the season ended, fans were left wondering where everyone really stood after their time together outside of the pods.
Take, for instance, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell—who seemingly reunited after their dramatic end, though they've since insisted they're only friends. Not to mention, Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham, who may not be together but still "speak nearly every day."
"Although we are no longer in a relationship together, the bond that we have is going to last for an eternity," Brittany shared during the reunion. "And I'm happy with that."
And yes, the twists didn't stop there, as viewers also surmised that despite their tearful end, Clay Gravesande and AD Smith had somehow found their way back to each other. It's a revelation that Clay revealed during the shocking reunion, when he noted of his ex-fiancée, "She's honestly the love of my life. I did make a mistake."
And while AD—who revealed she also went on a few dates with her pod connection Matthew Duliba after the show ended before going their separate ways—wasn't quite sure she was ready to give their relationship another shot, Clay made clear the door will always remain open on his end.
"I've been doing therapy to be a better person because I do think that I was a big letdown," Clay told AD during the reunion, "and I apologize. I love you. You are the love of my life."
But what about those who had their connections end early? Well, exes Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski—who revealed he's been dating contestant Sarah Ann Bick for "almost a year" during the reunion—went head-to-head over the demise of their relationship during the sit down, which was only made that much more complicated by Sarah Ann sharing her perspective on their love triangle too.
However, they weren't only ones airing their grievances, as Jess Vistal, who had also previously hinted she began dating another contestant, confronted Jimmy over his comments about the way their romance ended, saying they're no longer on "good terms." Meanwhile, Trevor Sova, who found himself vying for Chelsea's love within the pods, was grilled over allegations about his at-home relationship.
Needless to say, season six has kept viewers on their toes (with wine goblets in hand) and with endless questions about everyone's status—but now we officially have answers. Keep reading to see where every couple stands after the reunion.