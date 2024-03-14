Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Is Here: Find Out Where the Couples Stand Now

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Love is blind just complicated.

After the intense Love Is Blind season six finale, only one couple ended up saying yes to forever and moving on to starting their next chapter together: Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre. But that doesn't mean the other couples have said goodbye to each other completely.

In fact, once the season ended, fans were left wondering where everyone really stood after their time together outside of the pods.

Take, for instance, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell—who seemingly reunited after their dramatic end, though they've since insisted they're only friends. Not to mention, Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham, who may not be together but still "speak nearly every day."

"Although we are no longer in a relationship together, the bond that we have is going to last for an eternity," Brittany shared during the reunion. "And I'm happy with that."

And yes, the twists didn't stop there, as viewers also surmised that despite their tearful end, Clay Gravesande and AD Smith had somehow found their way back to each other. It's a revelation that Clay revealed during the shocking reunion, when he noted of his ex-fiancée, "She's honestly the love of my life. I did make a mistake."