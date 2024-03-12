Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Reveals Her Advice to Team USA Before 2024 Paris Games

Watch : Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Gymnastics

Nastia Liukin is ready for some candid mat talk.

The Olympic gymnast has one lesson she hopes Team USA will take to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games. However, it has nothing to do with sports.

She just wants them to "try to be present and be in the moment," she shared in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Gold Meets Golden event on March 9. "It goes by so quickly."

In fact, Nastia—who won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics—remembers "having a countdown" to the last day of competition because she was so homesick at the time. But now, looking back at the experience, the 34-year-old wishes she took more time to cherish the momentous occasion.

Luckily, Nastia kept a pretty detailed journal—which is why she suggests her fellow Olympians also keep a diary.

"I wrote in it every single day," she noted, "and I have that for the rest of my life."