Love Is Blind's Trevor Sova Sets the Record Straight on Off-Screen Girlfriend Claims

Trevor Sova is clearing the air.

The Love Is Blind star—who shared a strong connection with contestant Chelsea Blackwell before she accepted a proposal from Jimmy Presnell—responded to claims he had a secret, off-screen girlfriend while shooting season six of the Netflix show.

"I'll start by saying that I was not dating her, technically," Trevor said during the March 13 Love Is Blind: The Reunion special. "I never said, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' before the show started."

And though he admitted to caring about his off-screen romance, Trevor said he was also upfront with her about going on the show to find love.

"I told her before I wanted to go on the show to experience something I wouldn't in normal life," Trevor continued. "I wanted to do this. I wanted to meet somebody that I wouldn't go for in real life."

Of course, Trevor ended up forming a connection in the pods with Chelsea, which he insisted was his priority because his other romance was "toxic."

"I told her that upfront, I was like, 'You and I are toxic together. If I meet someone in here that I'm staying with someone like that's why you were gonna marry her,'" Trevor explained. "And when I left, I was a fucking emotional wreck."