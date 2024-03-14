Love Is Blind's Trevor Sova Sets the Record Straight on Off-Screen Girlfriend Claims

Trevor Sova is clearing the air.
The Love Is Blind star—who shared a strong connection with contestant Chelsea Blackwell before she accepted a proposal from Jimmy Presnell—responded to claims he had a secret, off-screen girlfriend while shooting season six of the Netflix show.
"I'll start by saying that I was not dating her, technically," Trevor said during the March 13 Love Is Blind: The Reunion special. "I never said, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' before the show started."
And though he admitted to caring about his off-screen romance, Trevor said he was also upfront with her about going on the show to find love.
"I told her before I wanted to go on the show to experience something I wouldn't in normal life," Trevor continued. "I wanted to do this. I wanted to meet somebody that I wouldn't go for in real life."
Of course, Trevor ended up forming a connection in the pods with Chelsea, which he insisted was his priority because his other romance was "toxic."
"I told her that upfront, I was like, 'You and I are toxic together. If I meet someone in here that I'm staying with someone like that's why you were gonna marry her,'" Trevor explained. "And when I left, I was a fucking emotional wreck."
As for Chelsea, she was willing to put the whole situation behind them.
"I definitely am not here to grill you by any means," she told Trevor. "It didn't work out for us."
Chelsea went on to say she had "an intuition" that he was being dishonest, adding, "I couldn't explain it. And now I can."
Trevor's confession arrives after a woman named Natalia Marrero accused him of having a relationship with her while he was filming in the Love Is Blind pods and shared alleged text messages from the 31-year-old, sparking backlash from some fans.
Trevor—who had previously been a fan-favorite from the season—didn't confirm or deny the accusations at the time, but another one of his Love Is Blind castmates came to his defense.
"Yall we have to understand," Chelsea wrote in a Feb. 25 Instagram Story, "we are humans."
The 31-year-old, who shared a selfie of her and Trevor alongside her message, went on to say that fans shouldn't be so quick to point fingers as everyone has "made mistakes."
"Our lives went incredibly public very fast," Chelsea continued. "All we can do is have grace."
And while she admitted that the possibility of Trevor having an off-camera romance was an "unfortunate situation," Chelsea also said she "wouldn't wish this amount of hate on anyone."
Closing out her note, the reality star added, "Remember to be kind."
You can watch the season six reunion on Netflix now