Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Reveal Their Relationship Status After Calling Off Wedding

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are not saying "Hell yeah, brother!" to another shot at love.
In E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Love Is Blind reunion, the former fiancés revealed that they are both single and remain friends.
"Her and I are great friends to this day and I'm very thankful she's still in my life," Jimmy said. "We both got each other's back more than anybody. No one knows what we went through more than we do."
In fact, he explained that their shared experience is one of the reasons they're still "cool," even after he called off their wedding in the season six finale.
As Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a recent interview, "We've been leaning on each other a lot."
In particular, he's noticed how Chelsea has been getting a lot of "heat" for calling Megan Fox her celebrity doppelgänger on the show.
"I want to be a rock for her," the software salesman added, "and I want to stick up for her and help her where I can."
As for Chelsea, the flight attendant explained that, after deciding not to walk down the aisle, she and Jimmy tried to date for four days. In the end, however, they chose to go their separate ways.
"I was putting my blood, sweat and tears into this relationship still," she shared in E!'s exclusive footage, "and he realized that maybe this process made him understand that he did not want a relationship at all."
Fortunately, the 31-year-old feels that she got her needed closure with Jimmy.
"We didn't talk for months and months and months, and we ended up rekindling just recently with the show releasing," she noted. "He has been my stable support, who I've been able to lean on this whole time, so we're in a good spot right now as friends."
So, at the reunion, Jimmy and Chelsea maintained they're just friends, even as they went on to spark dating rumors when they were seen sharing a meal together in Florida on March 7—just days after the reunion was filmed.
