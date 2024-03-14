Love Is Blind’s Jimmy and Chelsea Reveal Their Relationship Status After Calling Off Wedding

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals Why He Thinks Jess Is a “Mean Girl” (Exclusive)

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are not saying "Hell yeah, brother!" to another shot at love.

In E! News' exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Love Is Blind reunion, the former fiancés revealed that they are both single and remain friends.

"Her and I are great friends to this day and I'm very thankful she's still in my life," Jimmy said. "We both got each other's back more than anybody. No one knows what we went through more than we do."

In fact, he explained that their shared experience is one of the reasons they're still "cool," even after he called off their wedding in the season six finale.

As Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker in a recent interview, "We've been leaning on each other a lot."

In particular, he's noticed how Chelsea has been getting a lot of "heat" for calling Megan Fox her celebrity doppelgänger on the show.