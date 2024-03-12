Get 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury, 50% Off Adidas, $600 Off Saatva Mattresses, $17 Comforters & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a world brimming with endless shopping options, finding the best deals can feel like a treasure hunt. Fortunately, today's is full of tantalizing bargains and sales. From dream-inducing Sleep Week specials to glamorous beauty discounts, cozy home deals, wanderlust-inspiring travel offers, and runway-worthy fashion steals, there's something to satiate every desire and need. I did all the work for you, narrowing down all the best options and uncovering the crème de la crème of deals.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Saatva: Don't miss $600 discounts on Saatva mattresses.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare. My pick: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.
- adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale. My pick: adidas Racer TR23 Shoes.
- Ulta: 50% off First Aid Beauty, about-face, DHC, Ofra Cosmetics, Live Tinted and more top brands today only. My pick: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Facial Cleanser.
- Amazon: Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert (
$42$16)
The Best Sleep Week Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off mattresses (with free shipping) and 30% off adjustable beds and more deals from Amerisleep.
Avocado Mattress: Save $800 on certified organic mattresses.
Big Blanket Co.: Save 15% on blankets, sheet sets, duvet covers and more.
Birch Living: March Madness deals include 20% off sitewide + 2 free pillows with every purchase.
Brooklyn Bedding: Use the code WINTER25 to save 25% on blankets, pillows, mattresses and more.
Casper: Shop 20% off deals from Casper's Daylight Savings Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon Sealy mattresses + a free Sealy Sleep Bundle (worth $199).
Coop Sleep Goods: Invest in your sleep with 20% off pillows and bedding.
Cozy Earth: Celebrate Sleep Week with 25% off bedding, pajamas, and more.
DreamCloud: Score 50% off DreamCloud mattresses before these deals disappear.
Leesa: Shop 20% off Leesa mattress bundles + get 2 free pillows.
Moon Pod: Spring into comfort with 25% off deals on Moon Pods, pillows, Lunar Lifts, and more comfy must-haves.
Nectar Sleep: Nab 40% off Nectar mattresses
Nest Bedding: Enjoy 50% off weighted blanket deals.
Nuzzie: Save 25% sitewide on my favorite weighted blankets.
Ostrichpillow: Get 20% off bed pillows.
Plufl: Save 45% sitewide on Plufl, including the famous human dog bed and cooling body pillows.
Purple: Score $400 off Purple mattresses.
Saatva: Don't miss $600 discounts on Saatva mattresses.
Sealy: Save 35% on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses.
Sleep Number: Save 40% on select Sleep Number beds.
Tempur-Pedic: Save 50% on sheet sets, 20% on mattress topper bundles, and more Tempur-Pedic deals.
Tuft & Needle: Enjoy 20% off Tuft & Needle mattresses and 15% off bedding.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say this is the most miraculous makeup product I have ever used. It's incredibly easy to use and as the name suggests, it really looks like I am walking around with a filter on in real life. I can wear this in so many ways: on bare skin, underneath makeup, mixed in with foundation, and over foundation to illuminate the high points of the face.
I will never run out of this. Ever. Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20%.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.
Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.
ColourPop: Get 30% off Colour Pop blush, highlighters, and bronzers.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. Plus free shipping.
ghd: Save 15% on ghd flat irons and get a $40 free gift.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.
NARS: Save 20% sitewide on NARS makeup.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.
Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Redken: Score 20% last chance Redken products.
Sephora: Save 50% on First Aid Beauty, Virtue, Sephora Collection, and more for 24 hours.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: 50% off First Aid Beauty, about-face, DHC, Ofra Cosmetics, Live Tinted and more top brands today only.
Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many styles from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
ASOS: Use the code NOW20 to get 20% off sportswear.
Banana Republic: Get 40% off full-price styles.
Banana Republic Outlet: Save 50% + get an extra 20% off Banana Republic fashions.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Bernardo Fashions: Shop 70% off deals from the Bernardo Warehouse Sale.
Bombas: Get 15% off Bombas bralettes and matching sets.
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Everlane: Save up to 70% on classic styles from Everlane.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section.
Gymshark: Score 60% off Gymshark activewear and accessories.
HerRoom: Save 60% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% on J.Crew dressed up styles.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get 60% off everything + an extra 20% off select styles.
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Michael Kors: Save 75% on Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nike: Save 40% on Nike sneakers, activewear, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
Sam Edelman: Shop 60% off shoe deals.
Soma: Get 5 panties for $29. Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear collections from the Spring Break Blowout Sale.
VICI: Get 20% off new arrivals with the code MAR20.
Windsor: Score 60% off trending fashions from Windsor.
Today's Best Home Deals
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Upgrade your sleep experience and save 48% on this duvet insert/comforter. It provides year-round comfort and warmth. With its box-stitching design to prevent shifting, this duvet insert ensures a plush and luxurious night's sleep every time.
You can choose from 6 sizes and 11 colors. Shoppers gave this product 92,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Home Deals
Amazon: Save 40% on JBL True Wireless Earbuds with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off spring entertaining essentials.
Walmart: Score $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Save 25% on Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals happening today?
Don't miss $600 discounts on Saatva mattresses. Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare. Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale. Score 50% off First Aid Beauty, about-face, DHC, Ofra Cosmetics, Live Tinted and more top Ulta brands today only.
Get How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Outlet, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you are still shopping, check out these under $50 decor finds.