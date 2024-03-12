Lady Gaga Defends TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Against Hate Comments

Watch : Dylan Mulvaney Calls Out Bud Light Amid "Transphobia"

Don't be a drag—be an ally.

That's the message Lady Gaga is spreading after Dylan Mulvaney was met with what the singer described as "vitriol" for posting pictures of the two of them together in honor of International Women's Day. Calling out the "appalling" negativity against the trans activist, Gaga wrote that "this kind of hatred is violence."

"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it's obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us," the 37-year-old penned in a March 11 Instagram post. "I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence."

While Gaga acknowledged that she does not speak for the trans community, she noted that "people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity."