Al Pacino Addresses Oscars Controversy Over Best Picture Presenting Moment

Just when Al Pacino thought he was done with his Oscars controversy, they pull him back in.

The Godfather star caused quite a stir at the 2024 Oscars March 10 when he presented the Best Picture award to Oppenheimer without listing all other nominees first.

Now, the Oscar-winner is now speaking out on the matter, echoing what a source previously told E! News that the presenting style was decided on ahead of time—and not a choice he made in the moment.

"There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award," the 83-year-old said in a March 11 statement to Variety. "I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony."

And regardless of the critiques he received, Pacino was just thrilled to be there.