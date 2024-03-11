JoJo Siwa Warns Fans of Adult Content and Sexual Themes in New Project

Watch : JoJo Siwa Says Her New Era Will "Not Be for Kids"

JoJo Siwa's latest endeavor is not going to be for the faint of heart.

In fact, the Dance Moms alum warned fans that her next project might not be suitable for all ages.

"The following content is not made for children," JoJo shared in a series of foreboding Instagram posts March 11,"and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

The So You Think You Can Dance judge went on to explain that the mysterious new content may feature "sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights."

In response to the cryptic message, some fans were left even more confused over what to expect with the new material. "Ngl," one social media user commented, "I'm a little scared."

"Jojo," another pleaded, "tell me what does this mean."

Others were instantly excited to usher in a more grown-up era for the 20-year-old, with one fan writing, "Anyone mad about this needs to screw their head back on properly. She's almost 21. The era of catering to children is over."