JoJo Siwa Warns Fans of Adult Content and Sexual Themes in New Project

JoJo Siwa shared a cryptic message warning fans that her latest project will explore sexual themes and other content that may be "disturbing" to younger fans.

Watch: JoJo Siwa Says Her New Era Will "Not Be for Kids"

JoJo Siwa's latest endeavor is not going to be for the faint of heart. 

In fact, the Dance Moms alum warned fans that her next project might not be suitable for all ages. 

"The following content is not made for children," JoJo shared in a series of foreboding Instagram posts March 11,"and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

The So You Think You Can Dance judge went on to explain that the mysterious new content may feature "sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights."

In response to the cryptic message, some fans were left even more confused over what to expect with the new material. "Ngl," one social media user commented, "I'm a little scared."

"Jojo," another pleaded, "tell me what does this mean."

Others were instantly excited to usher in a more grown-up era for the 20-year-old, with one fan writing, "Anyone mad about this needs to screw their head back on properly. She's almost 21. The era of catering to children is over."

And this isn't the first time JoJo has shared mysterious teasers for the project she's been cooking up. Six days earlier, the "Boomerang" singer posted a handful of candid photos showing her rehearsing with dancers in a studio, with the caption on some of the snapshots forming a hint as to when she plans to drop this new project, all together creating the message, "See you in one month."

On the other photos, JoJo gave fans a taste of the mature language that could be expected during this new era, writing, "Remember karma is a b---h."

