Eva Longoria Reveals Her Unexpected Pre-Oscars Meal

Eva Longoria indulged in chips alongside an onion and chive dip before the 2024 Oscars, joking, "I'm not gonna be able to talk to anybody."

Watch: 2024 Oscars: Eva Longoria Admits She Has “Goosebump” Because of Becky G’s Song in ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Eva Longoria was well fed before, but possibly suffering from bad breath at the 2024 Oscars.

The Flamin' Hot director attended the March 10 ceremony to celebrate the film's Best Original Song nomination, but before she hit the red carpet Eva shared her very interesting pre-show snack.

"People always ask me what I eat the day before the Oscars—not the day before, the day of. Right before the Oscars—and this is," she shared in her TikTok Story, showing off a giant plate of chips. "I thought these were sweet potatoes. They're not, they're just potato chips."

But she was not snacking on the potato chips alone as they also came with "some kind of onion, chivy dip" and salmon roe, with Eva joking, "I'm not gonna be able to talk to anybody, cause I'm gonna have the breathe." Her hairstylist Ken Paves added, "That's why you do it."

photos
Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

Luckily for Eva, her possible breath didn't get in the way of her interview with Laverne Cox on the red carpet during Live From E! where she praised "genius" Diane Warren for her Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside" (the famed songwriter's 15th nom).

TikTok/Eva Longoria

But Eva wasn't the only star who made an unexpected meal choice. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was among the past Best Supporting Actress winners to present the 2024 Oscar to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, left the ceremony early to grab herself In-N-Out.

In fact, the famed West Coast fast food chain is a staple for loads of celebrities after award shows. Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti hit up the chain after the Golden Globes, and even repped their logo at the Oscars with In-N-Out cufflinks.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

The iconic burgers are even served at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. "I think guests would have a field day if we ever stopped," Vanity Fair's director of special projects Sara Marks recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you're looking to serve a late night meal at the tail end of an exhausting awards season run, there's no better choice."

Keep reading to see all the stars who got to indulge in some tasty burgers at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis & Scout Willis 

Demi in custom Versace and Chopard jewelry. Tallulah in vintage Zac Posen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli dress and Messika jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

In Armani Privé.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In custom Miss Sohee.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy dress and Briony Raymond earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ice Spice

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Alba Baptista & Chris Evans

Alba in Roland Mouret dress and Cartier jewelry. Chris in Dolce & Gabbana suit, IWC Schaffhausen watch and Santoni shoes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Maison Margiela.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Marc Bouwer dress and Messika jewelry.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Anitta

In Fendi

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B

In Versace dress and Loree Rodkin jewelry.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Robert Wun.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Off-White.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Amiri suit and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camila Cabello

In Luar dress and Smiling Rocks jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Heidi Klum

In Harris Reed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

In Balenciaga.

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party: Red Carpet Fashion
