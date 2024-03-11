Eva Longoria Reveals Her Unexpected Pre-Oscars Meal

Eva Longoria was well fed before, but possibly suffering from bad breath at the 2024 Oscars.
The Flamin' Hot director attended the March 10 ceremony to celebrate the film's Best Original Song nomination, but before she hit the red carpet Eva shared her very interesting pre-show snack.
"People always ask me what I eat the day before the Oscars—not the day before, the day of. Right before the Oscars—and this is," she shared in her TikTok Story, showing off a giant plate of chips. "I thought these were sweet potatoes. They're not, they're just potato chips."
But she was not snacking on the potato chips alone as they also came with "some kind of onion, chivy dip" and salmon roe, with Eva joking, "I'm not gonna be able to talk to anybody, cause I'm gonna have the breathe." Her hairstylist Ken Paves added, "That's why you do it."
Luckily for Eva, her possible breath didn't get in the way of her interview with Laverne Cox on the red carpet during Live From E! where she praised "genius" Diane Warren for her Oscar-nominated song "The Fire Inside" (the famed songwriter's 15th nom).
But Eva wasn't the only star who made an unexpected meal choice. Jamie Lee Curtis, who was among the past Best Supporting Actress winners to present the 2024 Oscar to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, left the ceremony early to grab herself In-N-Out.
In fact, the famed West Coast fast food chain is a staple for loads of celebrities after award shows. Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti hit up the chain after the Golden Globes, and even repped their logo at the Oscars with In-N-Out cufflinks.
The iconic burgers are even served at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. "I think guests would have a field day if we ever stopped," Vanity Fair's director of special projects Sara Marks recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you're looking to serve a late night meal at the tail end of an exhausting awards season run, there's no better choice."
