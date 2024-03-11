Love Is Blind’s Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham Share Cryptic Video Together Ahead of Reunion

No one's turning a blind eye to this Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham relationship development.
The Love Is Blind season six stars—who called it quits shortly after leaving the pods—shared a cryptic video together two days before the March 13 reunion, leaving many fans confused over the status of their relationship.
In the March 11 TikTok video, Brittany mimes zipping her lips before Kenneth comes out of the room behind her. Atop the clip, the hair stylist wrote in quotes, "Don't tell anyone."
Vowing to keep their secret a little longer, Brittany captioned the eyebrow-raising post, "Its safe with... Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we're at."
Of course, some fans were left shell-shocked over the couple's unexpected reunion video, with one TikTok user writing, "the biggest plot twist ever."
Other Love Is Blind viewers, however, were simply enjoying the drama of it all. "Yall are so messy this season," another user commented, "and I'm eating it up."
But this isn't the first time Brittany and Kenneth have done the unexpected. The pair's breakup in episode eight also came as a surprise to most, after they emerged out of the pods with a strong connection and closely aligned values. During their split, Brittany chalked the dissolution up to a lack of a physical connection, though some viewers also pointed out that Kenneth often seemed more interested in his phone than his fiancée.
"We barely kiss and, like, haven't made out," Brittany said at the time. "For some reason, that just seems really awkward to me."
The 24-year-old went on to added that she "hated" having to break up with the middle school principal because he was "such a good person" to her.
As for Kenneth, 26, he was ultimately supportive about parting ways.
"Even though I have so much love for you and I care about you so much," he replied, "if it's not there for you and I, [God] is going to prepare me for that."
To find out where Brittany and Kenneth currently stand, check out the Love Is Blind: The Reunion special on Netflix March 13 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. And while you wait, catch up on the relationship statuses of your favorite couples from the franchise.