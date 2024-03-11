Love Is Blind’s Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham Share Cryptic Video Together Ahead of Reunion

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

No one's turning a blind eye to this Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham relationship development.

The Love Is Blind season six stars—who called it quits shortly after leaving the pods—shared a cryptic video together two days before the March 13 reunion, leaving many fans confused over the status of their relationship.

In the March 11 TikTok video, Brittany mimes zipping her lips before Kenneth comes out of the room behind her. Atop the clip, the hair stylist wrote in quotes, "Don't tell anyone."

Vowing to keep their secret a little longer, Brittany captioned the eyebrow-raising post, "Its safe with... Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we're at."

Of course, some fans were left shell-shocked over the couple's unexpected reunion video, with one TikTok user writing, "the biggest plot twist ever."

Other Love Is Blind viewers, however, were simply enjoying the drama of it all. "Yall are so messy this season," another user commented, "and I'm eating it up."