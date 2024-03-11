Kelly Rizzo Reacts to Criticism About Moving On “So Fast” After Bob Saget’s Death

Watch : Kelly Rizzo Reveals She’s Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

Kelly Rizzo is speaking her truth about finding love after loss.

The actress, who confirmed her romance with Breckin Meyer last month, firmly pushed back on critics suggesting that her dating waiting two years after husband Bob Saget's death is too soon.

"Unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," Kelly said in a March 10 TikTok. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex, difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."

She further reflected on the guilt she felt when she decided to start dating again.

"You also feel lonely, and so you want to do it," she explained. "Then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family, and they're telling you it's OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it."