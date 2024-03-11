Kelly Rizzo Reacts to Criticism About Moving On “So Fast” After Bob Saget’s Death

Kelly Rizzo is speaking her truth about finding love after loss.
The actress, who confirmed her romance with Breckin Meyer last month, firmly pushed back on critics suggesting that her dating waiting two years after husband Bob Saget's death is too soon.
"Unless you are a widow or widower, you truly have absolutely no place and no right to comment on this because you do not know what it's like," Kelly said in a March 10 TikTok. "You just don't understand the incredibly complex, difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process."
She further reflected on the guilt she felt when she decided to start dating again.
"You also feel lonely, and so you want to do it," she explained. "Then you have support and love from your spouse's friends and family, and they're telling you it's OK, but yet you still feel really weird about it."
Kelly, who tied the knot with the Full House star in 2018, emphasized that she hadn't even thought about finding love until over a year after he died.
"For every person, it's different," the 44-year-old explained. "There is no one size fits all, but there is absolutely no room for judgment."
Kelly and Breckin—who is best known for his roles in Clueless and Rat Race—debuted their relationship at a 2024 Grammys viewing party, where they were seen holding hands on the red carpet. The following week, the couple showed more sweet PDA when they were spotted during a casual outing in Los Angeles.
As she began dating again, she has the full support of Bob's friends and daughters—Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. In fact, Kelly shared what they told her while giving their blessing.
"‘We don't want you to be lonely,'" she recalled them telling her in a follow-up video. "'We want you to be happy. We love you. We trust you to do what's right. We know you loved our dad and he would want you to be happy.'"
But as she embarks on this new chapter, she has made it clear that her love for Bob endures.
"I was concerned about how I was going to move on and find someone who really appreciates what I went through," she admitted. "I understand that Bob is always going to be a part of my life, and I'm very fortunate that I was able to find someone who holds space for and appreciates it."
