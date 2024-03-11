Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Coparenting Relationships After Welcoming Twins

Kailyn Lowry doesn't have room for bad blood in her life.
During an Instagram Q&A session on March 9, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared how boyfriend Elijah Scott gets along with her exes.
"There's no beef," the mom of seven wrote. "But also no communication. No one really crosses paths."
The 31-year-old—who shares 3-month-old twins Valley and Verse, and 15-month old son Rio with Elijah—has expanded her blended family in recent years.
In addition to the babies she shares with her current boyfriend, she also coparents 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, as well as 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 with ex Chris Lopez.
And through the MTV star's parenting journey, Elijah has been a strong support system for her to lean on.
As she put it on a February Barely Famous episode, "You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children."
Although Kailyn may have found the perfect match in Elijah, she's still not quite sold on tying the knot with the construction worker—but not to any fault of his own.
"I've already done marriage once and I kind of f--ked it up royally," she told People in November. "So I'm a little hesitant."
As for Elijah's thoughts on matrimony? Kailyn noted, "He's been pushing for it."
And even though it's been a busy chapter for the couple—especially after their son and daughter's weeks-long NICU stay—Kailyn hasn't totally written off wedding bells with her man.
"I think we have time. I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once," she added. "If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow."
Keep reading for a closer look at Kailyn's family tree.