Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Coparenting Relationships After Welcoming Twins

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares How She Came Up With the Names For Her Twins

Kailyn Lowry doesn't have room for bad blood in her life.

During an Instagram Q&A session on March 9, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared how boyfriend Elijah Scott gets along with her exes.

"There's no beef," the mom of seven wrote. "But also no communication. No one really crosses paths."

The 31-year-old—who shares 3-month-old twins Valley and Verse, and 15-month old son Rio with Elijah—has expanded her blended family in recent years.

In addition to the babies she shares with her current boyfriend, she also coparents 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, as well as 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 with ex Chris Lopez.

And through the MTV star's parenting journey, Elijah has been a strong support system for her to lean on.

As she put it on a February Barely Famous episode, "You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children."