Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Brush Honors "Beautiful" Brother Garrison Brown After His Death

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Kody and Janelle Brown's eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush is paying tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown.

Days after the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star expressed her heartache by recalling Jamie Anderson's thoughts on grief and how they're resonating with her family.

"My words seem to fall short," Maddie, 28, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Garrison with her two oldest children Axel and Evie with husband Caleb Brush. "Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."