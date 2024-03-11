Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Brush Honors "Beautiful" Brother Garrison Brown After His Death

Maddie Brown Brush, the daughter of Sister Wives exes Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, paid tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown in a heartfelt message on grief.

Watch: Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Kody and Janelle Brown's eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush is paying tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown.

Days after the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star expressed her heartache by recalling Jamie Anderson's thoughts on grief and how they're resonating with her family.

"My words seem to fall short," Maddie, 28, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Garrison with her two oldest children Axel and Evie with husband Caleb Brush. "Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

On March 5, Janelle confirmed Garrison's death in a joint statement with her ex Kody.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," she wrote in part of a March 5 Instagram post. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

Garrison was found dead in a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, police told the outlet it appears he died by suicide. The authorities added the death is still under investigation and that there were no signs of foul play.

E! News has reached out to the police but has yet to hear back.

Days after sharing the news of Garrison's death, Janelle—who announced her split from Kody in December 2022 after nearly three decades together—shared a fond memory with all six of her kids.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," she wrote on Instagram March 8. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Kody's other former spouses have also shared their memories of Garrison. Christine Brown called him a "wonderful, caring brother" to her children while Meri Brown wrote in a message to him, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"   

Garrison was one of Kody's 18 children across his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine and Meri as well as wife Robyn Brown. To learn more about the family, keep reading.

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

