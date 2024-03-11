Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Brush Honors "Beautiful" Brother Garrison Brown After His Death

Kody and Janelle Brown's eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush is paying tribute to her late brother Garrison Brown.
Days after the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star expressed her heartache by recalling Jamie Anderson's thoughts on grief and how they're resonating with her family.
"My words seem to fall short," Maddie, 28, wrote alongside a throwback photo of Garrison with her two oldest children Axel and Evie with husband Caleb Brush. "Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I'll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."
On March 5, Janelle confirmed Garrison's death in a joint statement with her ex Kody.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," she wrote in part of a March 5 Instagram post. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."
Garrison was found dead in a home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff police confirmed to NBC News. While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, police told the outlet it appears he died by suicide. The authorities added the death is still under investigation and that there were no signs of foul play.
E! News has reached out to the police but has yet to hear back.
Days after sharing the news of Garrison's death, Janelle—who announced her split from Kody in December 2022 after nearly three decades together—shared a fond memory with all six of her kids.
"I had all my children together last Christmas," she wrote on Instagram March 8. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Kody's other former spouses have also shared their memories of Garrison. Christine Brown called him a "wonderful, caring brother" to her children while Meri Brown wrote in a message to him, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"
Garrison was one of Kody's 18 children across his plural marriages to now-exes Janelle, Christine and Meri as well as wife Robyn Brown. To learn more about the family, keep reading.
