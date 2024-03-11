Olympian Scott Hamilton Shares Health Update After 3rd Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Scott Hamilton is feeling golden despite his latest brain tumor diagnosis.

Two weeks after sharing how he will not be seeking treatment for a pituitary tumor that had returned for a third time, the former figure skater exclusively gave E! News a health update.

"Everything is perfect," Hamilton shared during the Gold Meets Golden event March 9, where he was presented with the Gold Legacy Award, "and as it should be."

In fact, the Olympic gold medalist has a fresh outlook on life after the diagnosis. As the 65-year-old noted with a laugh, "I've never been this old before, so I have nothing to compare it to."

Having already undergone surgery in 2004 and 2010, Hamilton knew he didn't want to go through another invasive medical procedure. Instead, he followed his gut feeling, opting to go home and, as he said, "get strong" instead of seeking chemotherapy or further surgery.

"I didn't know if it was physical, emotional, intellectual or spiritual," he explained of his decision, "so I did what I did in high school: I chose 'all the above.'"