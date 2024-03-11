Exclusive

Olympian Scott Hamilton Shares Health Update After 3rd Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Olympian Scott Hamilton opened up about his decision to not undergo treatment after receiving his third brain tumor diagnosis: "I don't sweat the small stuff anymore."

Scott Hamilton is feeling golden despite his latest brain tumor diagnosis.

Two weeks after sharing how he will not be seeking treatment for a pituitary tumor that had returned for a third time, the former figure skater exclusively gave E! News a health update.

"Everything is perfect," Hamilton shared during the Gold Meets Golden event March 9, where he was presented with the Gold Legacy Award, "and as it should be." 

In fact, the Olympic gold medalist has a fresh outlook on life after the diagnosis. As the 65-year-old noted with a laugh, "I've never been this old before, so I have nothing to compare it to."

Having already undergone surgery in 2004 and 2010, Hamilton knew he didn't want to go through another invasive medical procedure. Instead, he followed his gut feeling, opting to go home and, as he said, "get strong" instead of seeking chemotherapy or further surgery.

"I didn't know if it was physical, emotional, intellectual or spiritual," he explained of his decision, "so I did what I did in high school: I chose 'all the above.'" 

The Most Memorable Moments in Olympics History

Describing the experience as "really wild," Hamilton added that he's been able to form a deeper connection with his faith and family—including his wife of 21 years Tracie Robinson and kids Jean PaulAidanEvelyne and Maxx—during this time.

"It's just changed my life forever and for the better," he shared. "I don't sweat the small stuff anymore."

 

His focus now? Using his platform to help raise awareness for cancer research.

"Cancer is something that touches us all," said the retired athlete, who was also treated for testicular cancer in 1997. "It's a horrible disease, but there's hope. The science is way up here and the funding is still down here, and as soon as we can close the gap, millions of lives will be saved."

Hamilton added, "I'm really optimistic that in my lifetime, I will see all cancers being survivable."

