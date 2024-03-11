North West to Release Debut Album Elementary School Dropout

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

North West is getting into the family business.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that she is getting ready to release her own music.

"I've been working on an album," she told the cheering crowd at a March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2 in Phoeniz, Arizona, according to Forbes. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

She's even turning to her dad for inspiration as the title of her upcoming album is a reference to Kanye's own debut studio album, 2004's The College Dropout.

E! News has reached out Kim and Kanye for comment, but has not heard back yet.

And while this will be North's first record, it's hardly her first venture into the musical world. In fact, she recently reached a music milestone with an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye's Vultures track, "Talking," making her one of the youngest to chart on Billboard.