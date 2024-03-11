North West to Release Debut Album Elementary School Dropout

North West is getting into the family business.
The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that she is getting ready to release her own music.
"I've been working on an album," she told the cheering crowd at a March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2 in Phoeniz, Arizona, according to Forbes. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."
She's even turning to her dad for inspiration as the title of her upcoming album is a reference to Kanye's own debut studio album, 2004's The College Dropout.
E! News has reached out Kim and Kanye for comment, but has not heard back yet.
And while this will be North's first record, it's hardly her first venture into the musical world. In fact, she recently reached a music milestone with an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye's Vultures track, "Talking," making her one of the youngest to chart on Billboard.
In addition to appearing with Kanye—who also shares kids Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with Kim—at several of his shows, she also appears on the track "You Don't Want (North Interlude)" alongside Ty Dolla $ign. It's during this track that North debuted her rap name.
"I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie," she raps on the song. "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."
But being a musician is just part of North's master plan as she's previously expressed interest in taking over for both her mom's SKIMS brand and her dad's Yeezy label. After all, when it comes to her aspirations, the limit does not exist.
"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."
