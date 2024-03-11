North West to Release Debut Album Elementary School Dropout

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West announced she's working on her own album called Elementary School Dropout, a play on her dad's debut album, The College Dropout.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates North West's Music Milestone

North West is getting into the family business.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced that she is getting ready to release her own music.

"I've been working on an album," she told the cheering crowd at a March 10 release listening party for Kanye's album Vultures 2 in Phoeniz, Arizona, according to Forbes. "And it's called Elementary School Dropout."

She's even turning to her dad for inspiration as the title of her upcoming album is a reference to Kanye's own debut studio album, 2004's The College Dropout.

E! News has reached out Kim and Kanye for comment, but has not heard back yet.

And while this will be North's first record, it's hardly her first venture into the musical world. In fact, she recently reached a music milestone with an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list for her collaboration on her dad Kanye's Vultures track, "Talking," making her one of the youngest to chart on Billboard.

photos
North West's Sassiest Moments on Social Media

In addition to appearing with Kanye—who also shares kids Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with Kim—at several of his shows, she also appears on the track "You Don't Want (North Interlude)" alongside Ty Dolla $ign. It's during this track that North debuted her rap name.

"I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie," she raps on the song. "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates

But being a musician is just part of North's master plan as she's previously expressed interest in taking over for both her mom's SKIMS brand and her dad's Yeezy label. After all, when it comes to her aspirations, the limit does not exist. 

"I'm going to do art on the side," she told i-D in a November profile. "When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell."

Until North makes all that happen, keep reading for a look at some of her most adorable moments.

TikTok
Birthday Party Shenanigans

Kim and North play around with the character Kuromi from the series Fantasy Magic Melody at North's anime-themed ninth birthday party.

TikTok
Birthday Makeover

North and her friend show off their matching hairstyles in a TikTok of her June 12 birthday party.

TikTok
New Braces

North just got new braces and showed them to her TikTok followers on Dec. 23.

Instagram
Goth Gals

Kim's longtime friend Tracy Romulus shared Halloween snapshots of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn, rocking all-black attire and colorful wigs. Their costumes? "Cereal killers." Genius!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim's Girls

"Me and my girls," Kim captioned a sweet snapshot of North and Chicago on vacation in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bliss

Big sister North plays with mom Kim and sister Chicago in the sand in May 2021. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
All Grown Up

North is all smiles beside mom Kim K in an adorable photoshoot. 

Instagram
Happy Birthday Psalm!

North looked especially adorable in a construction vest at Psalm's themed 2nd birthday bash in May 2021. 

Instagram
Vacay Vibes

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian shared this laidback pic of North poolside during a Palm Springs getaway.

Instagram
Bedtime Selfie

Kim shared an adorable selfie with North on Instgaram. "Good Night!" the proud mama captioned side-by-side with North, who was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Kiyan!

Kim took to Instagram on Sunday, March 7 to wish her BFF La La Anthony's son Kiyan a happy birthday, sharing numerous photos of the 14-year-old with all of her kiddos.

Instagram
Paling Around

Best family friends!

Instagram
Playing Dress Up With Mom

Kim declared that she loves "playing dress up with" North in this Feb. 2021 photo.

Instagram
Getting Glam

The Skims founder went on to call her daughter her "beautiful sweet smart baby girl!"

Instagram
Looking Like Mom

North looked like mom Kim in this pic from Instagram.

Instagram
Quarantine Activities

Kim told her Instagram followers that one of the things she's doing to get through quarantine is practicing hair styles on her daughters! That, and frog watching. "There are so many in our backyard at night!" she wrote.

Sibling Love

Good news! "They get along now," Kim captioned this photo of North and her brother, Saint.

School Selfie

Kim and North snap a quick selfie before school starts.

Paris Presents

Can you guess where the Kardashian-West family is?

Instagram
Stylish Sis

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim wrote on Instagram.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian West
Silly Selfie

North and Kim flaunt funny faces in this sweet-and-silly selfie.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

North and Penelope celebrate Halloween 2019!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy Halloweek!

Playing dress-up with the eldest West kid is a next-level experience. "Styled by North * fake cast included," Kim wrote, captioning a photo of her daughter and two friends decked out in designer garb while posing against a pink backdrop. 

Instagram
BFFs

"Pinky swear we're besties for life!!!"

Instagram / Scott Disick
Lollipops & Lord Disick

Airplane mode! North poses with her uncle in full Candy Land attire and a sweet treat to match. "We fly," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Time Flies!

"I still can't believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned this cuddly selfie with North one week after her daughter's birthday. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Birthday Girls

North and Penelope are a neon dream during their joint Candy Land-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Family Fittings

Nori helps out during mommy's Dolce & Gabbana fitting. "Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe)," Kim posted.

Instagram
Glam Squad

Just like mommy! Kim shared this precious pic of North in the glam chair on Instagram.

Twitter
Hand-Me-Downs

North West looked ready for the runway after putting on her mom's clothes. Everything was going great, until...

photos
View More Photos From North West's Cutest Pictures
