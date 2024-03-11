The 10 Best Websites to Buy Chic, Trendy & Stylish Prom Dresses Online

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Getting ready for prom is a serious matter. There's so much that goes into it, from coordinating corsages with your date to deciding where to take your pictures to negotiating curfews & carpools. Not to mention, the most fundamental challenge of all: choosing your dress. Not just any dress, but the dress that you've pictured in your head for months and created countless Pinterest inspo boards of. This was such a monumental step of the prom preparation process that at my high school, the girls in my class even created a Facebook group where we each had to upload the dress we planned to wear so we could make sure no two girls showed up on prom night wearing the same dress. It was that serious (at the time — now, looking back, it's nostalgically adorable).
If you're looking for the perfect prom dress, it can understandably feel a bit overwhelming, almost as if you were searching for a needle in a haystack. There are so many shops out there carrying dresses that appeal to different aesthetics & wardrobes, but a large part of the challenge with online shopping lies in finding the perfect fit and ensuring the quality of fabric/design. If you're not sure where to start your search, we've got you covered with the best sites on the internet where your perfect dress is waiting for you. From Windsor & Lulus to Amazon, Free People, Macy's & more, these top-rated picks will have you saying yes to the dress in a heartbeat. These stores have finds for all budgets, and if you're looking to save money without sacrificing your style, we've even got services like Rent The Runway that have the perfect solution for you.
Ready to look just right on the night of nights? Let's get shopping!
Windsor
Windsor has long been the place to go for stylish dresses for whatever the occasion (and your budget) calls for. You can find chic, elegant pieces like this glitter knit mermaid dress in the prom dress section.
Lulus
No matter your aesthetic, Lulus is likely to have the perfect prom 'fit for you in its wide selection of dresses. Take, for example, this stylish number that's like a royal blue version of Andie Anderson's iconic dress in "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days."
Showpo
You can always count on Showpo to have the trendiest selection of clothes, and that includes prom dresses. This gorgeous tulle gown is straight out of a fairytale, with one shopper writing, "It fits perfectly! The quality is great at the price point. It's perfect for my friend's wedding! Colossal amount of compliments!"
Rent The Runway
Let's face it: Prom is only one night, and chances are you won't find too many occasions to wear your dress again in the next few years (I still haven't worn my dress since prom night over five years ago). But, that doesn't mean you can't go all out with your dress — and that's where Rent The Runway comes in with the perfect solution. You can rent a dress, such as this stunning floral embroidered gown, for a single occasion at a significantly lower price than it would have retailed. Plus, right now, you can score 20% off your first event rental with promo code GETDRESSED.
Revolve
Revolve is another reliable website if you're looking for chic, trendy dresses that are sure to have heads turning and jaws dropping on prom night. Take, for example, this gorgeous, feminine piece featuring a dropped back with a dainty lace detail.
Amazon
Amazon has a ton of great hidden gems for prom dresses — all it takes is a little bit more digging and sorting through the reviews to determine the best fit. But, it's all worth it, because you can find jaw-dropping, fairytale-esque dresses like this one, which comes in a variety of colors/designs and a number of positive reviews.
Free People
Free People might not be the first place you'd think to shop for a prom dress, but it's surprisingly a treasure trove of stylish pieces that are the perfect blend of trendy and classy — especially in the sales section. This boho-chic pleated dress will make a statement anywhere you go, from the photobooth to the dance floor.
Princess Polly
Princess Polly has all the trendy pieces you need to show up and show out on prom night. We're particularly in love with this sleek-yet-feminine black piece that's adorned with flower detailing on the bust for an eye-catching moment.
Macy's
Macy's has a whole section dedicated to prom dresses, and it's worth taking a look through. You just might find a seriously stunning piece like this elegant lace-up dress made from satin jacquard fabric and finished with a scoop neckline & metallic accents.
Bloomingdale's
If you're looking for high-quality gems at wallet-friendly prices, Bloomingdale's is the place to go. You can find a wide selection of classy-chic dresses, such as this slinky '90s-inspired number from AllSaints.
When should I start looking for my prom dress?
Ideally, you want to start shopping for your prom dress earlier in the year if you can. While many agree that January and February are prime months for starting to browse stores for your prom dress, March is a good time to start shopping seriously. Most shops will have released their newest prom dress collections by now, and by ordering now, you'll have enough time to try on the dress once it arrives and get it tailored or order a back-up dress with enough time to spare.
What are the best places to buy a prom dress online?
While there are many shops that carry suitable prom dresses online, some shops that currently carry the trendiest and most stylish collections are Windsor, Lulus, Showpo, Rent The Runway, Revolve, Amazon, Free People, Princess Polly, Macy's, and Bloomingdale's.
Is it worth it to buy an expensive prom dress?
When you're deciding how much to spend on your prom dress, it's worth considering that you will likely not wear the dress very often after prom night. At the same time, because prom only happens once for most people, it's a special occasion that is worth splurging on (just think of all the pictures). If you want to score your dream dress without doing too much damage on your wallet, you may want to check out services like Rent The Runway.
