The 10 Best Websites to Buy Chic, Trendy & Stylish Prom Dresses Online

Getting ready for prom is a serious matter. There's so much that goes into it, from coordinating corsages with your date to deciding where to take your pictures to negotiating curfews & carpools. Not to mention, the most fundamental challenge of all: choosing your dress. Not just any dress, but the dress that you've pictured in your head for months and created countless Pinterest inspo boards of. This was such a monumental step of the prom preparation process that at my high school, the girls in my class even created a Facebook group where we each had to upload the dress we planned to wear so we could make sure no two girls showed up on prom night wearing the same dress. It was that serious (at the time — now, looking back, it's nostalgically adorable).

If you're looking for the perfect prom dress, it can understandably feel a bit overwhelming, almost as if you were searching for a needle in a haystack. There are so many shops out there carrying dresses that appeal to different aesthetics & wardrobes, but a large part of the challenge with online shopping lies in finding the perfect fit and ensuring the quality of fabric/design. If you're not sure where to start your search, we've got you covered with the best sites on the internet where your perfect dress is waiting for you. From Windsor & Lulus to Amazon, Free People, Macy's & more, these top-rated picks will have you saying yes to the dress in a heartbeat. These stores have finds for all budgets, and if you're looking to save money without sacrificing your style, we've even got services like Rent The Runway that have the perfect solution for you.

Ready to look just right on the night of nights? Let's get shopping!