What Prince William Was Up to Amid Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy

Watch : Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

Prince William is carrying on with business as usual.

Amid controversy surrounding a photo Kate Middleton shared for the United Kingdom's Mother's Day on March 10—including news agencies like the Associated Press and Reuters pulling the photo on grounds that it had been manipulated—the Prince of Wales is continuing with his regularly scheduled royal duties.

After all, the 41-year-old stepped out at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey on March 11—and was photographed with King Charles III's wife, Queen Camilla. For the occasion, William wore a blue suit, white dress shirt, and a patterned teal tie.

He was also seen interacting with fellow attendees and sitting for the service—which included a rendition of the congregation singing "God Save the Queen," and a pre-recorded message from King Charles as he continues his cancer battle.

And while Kate—who isn't expected to return to royal duties until after Easter—did not accompany her husband for the occasion, she was photographed—in photos obtained by the Daily Mail—alongside William in a car driving from Windsor Castle just hours before the Commonwealth Day festivities took place. The princess, according to multiple outlets, had a private appointment to attend on March 11.