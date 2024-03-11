What Prince William Was Up to Amid Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy

Hours after Kate Middleton provided an update surrounding her Mother’s Day photo editing, Prince William stepped out for an appearance at Commonwealth Day celebrations with Queen Camilla.

Prince William is carrying on with business as usual. 

Amid controversy surrounding a photo Kate Middleton shared for the United Kingdom's Mother's Day on March 10—including news agencies like the Associated Press and Reuters pulling the photo on grounds that it had been manipulated—the Prince of Wales is continuing with his regularly scheduled royal duties. 

After all, the 41-year-old stepped out at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey on March 11—and was photographed with King Charles III's wife, Queen Camilla. For the occasion, William wore a blue suit, white dress shirt, and a patterned teal tie. 

He was also seen interacting with fellow attendees and sitting for the service—which included a rendition of the congregation singing "God Save the Queen," and a pre-recorded message from King Charles as he continues his cancer battle. 

And while Kate—who isn't expected to return to royal duties until after Easter—did not accompany her husband for the occasion, she was photographed—in photos obtained by the Daily Mail—alongside William in a car driving from Windsor Castle just hours before the Commonwealth Day festivities took place. The princess, according to multiple outlets, had a private appointment to attend on March 11. 

Just before one of her only public sightings of 2024, Kate addressed the photo of herself and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, shared to her and William's socials. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote in a March 11 post on X, formerly Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Hours after the photo was shared, the Associated Press issued a "kill notice," or an advising to editors and clients to not use, or remove, the photograph from their websites. 

"At closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards," the news site said in a statement to NBC News. "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand."

As Kate continues to recover from a planned abdominal surgery she underwent in January, fans of the royal family are growing eager for more information on her recuperation, but the Kensington Palace has stated they will only be sharing "significant updates."

After the public reacted to another tight-lipped update that Kate continues to do "well," last month, a rep for the Princess reminded the public of her desire for privacy. 

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her rep told E! News. "That guidance stands."

Read on for every update on the royal news around the world. 

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

