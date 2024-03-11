What Prince William Was Up to Amid Kate Middleton's Photo Controversy

Prince William is carrying on with business as usual.
Amid controversy surrounding a photo Kate Middleton shared for the United Kingdom's Mother's Day on March 10—including news agencies like the Associated Press and Reuters pulling the photo on grounds that it had been manipulated—the Prince of Wales is continuing with his regularly scheduled royal duties.
After all, the 41-year-old stepped out at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey on March 11—and was photographed with King Charles III's wife, Queen Camilla. For the occasion, William wore a blue suit, white dress shirt, and a patterned teal tie.
He was also seen interacting with fellow attendees and sitting for the service—which included a rendition of the congregation singing "God Save the Queen," and a pre-recorded message from King Charles as he continues his cancer battle.
And while Kate—who isn't expected to return to royal duties until after Easter—did not accompany her husband for the occasion, she was photographed—in photos obtained by the Daily Mail—alongside William in a car driving from Windsor Castle just hours before the Commonwealth Day festivities took place. The princess, according to multiple outlets, had a private appointment to attend on March 11.
Just before one of her only public sightings of 2024, Kate addressed the photo of herself and children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, shared to her and William's socials.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote in a March 11 post on X, formerly Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."
Hours after the photo was shared, the Associated Press issued a "kill notice," or an advising to editors and clients to not use, or remove, the photograph from their websites.
"At closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards," the news site said in a statement to NBC News. "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand."
As Kate continues to recover from a planned abdominal surgery she underwent in January, fans of the royal family are growing eager for more information on her recuperation, but the Kensington Palace has stated they will only be sharing "significant updates."
After the public reacted to another tight-lipped update that Kate continues to do "well," last month, a rep for the Princess reminded the public of her desire for privacy.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," her rep told E! News. "That guidance stands."
