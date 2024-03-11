Inside Robert Downey Jr.'s Unbelievable Hollywood Comeback, From Jail to Winning an Oscar

Watch : Josh Hartnett Reveals Why It Was a Dream Come True to Work with Robert Downey Jr.

Hollywood couldn't have scripted it better.

When Robert Downey Jr. heard his name announced—as expected—at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, he was receiving more than a Best Supporting Actor honor for disappearing into the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which dominated the night with seven wins, including Best Picture.

But as Downey himself acknowledged in some way or another every time he was on a stage this year, his juggernaut of an awards season was also a career achievement honor, a warm hug from the industry, a tangible sign of appreciation for the fact that he's still here.

"This is more of a most-improved player thing," he cracked in January at the Golden Globes. And at the SAG Awards, he offered coyly, "Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way?"

He kicked off his latest charming AF acceptance speech Sunday by thanking his "terrible childhood" and the Academy "in that order," and ultimately dedicated his win to his kids—30-year-old son Indio (with ex-wife Deborah Falconer) and son Exton, 12, and daughter Averi, 9 with wife Susan Downey. In between, the 58-year-old notably shouted out his entertainment lawyer Tom Hansen, for spending half of their 40 years together "trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow."

And that means prison, for anyone who was wondering.