You Might’ve Missed Cillian Murphy’s Rare Appearance With Sons on 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Cillian Murphy spent the night with more than just his Oppenhomies.

After all, it was a family affair for the Oppenheimer star at the 2024 Oscars, where he made a rare outing with wife Yvonne McGuinness and their sons Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16.

In fact, Cillian, Malachy and Aran twinned during the March 10 event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, matching in classic black tuxedos and white plissé button-down shirts. The Peaky Blinders alum, however, also topped off his ensemble with a bespoke gold brooch from SAUVEREIGN. Yvonne also kept with the black theme, donning an off-the-shoulder gown, which she accessorized with a silver clutch, black heels and a chord choker necklace.

It proved to be a big night for Cillian, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in a physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic. And while accepting the award, he reflected on his career, highlighting the people who supported him during his career, including the director and his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas.