You Might’ve Missed Cillian Murphy’s Rare Appearance With Sons on 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy, who won Best Actor at the 2024 Oscars, attended the award show at Dolby Theatre with his teenage sons and wife Yvonne McGuinness.

Cillian Murphy spent the night with more than just his Oppenhomies.

After all, it was a family affair for the Oppenheimer star at the 2024 Oscars, where he made a rare outing with wife Yvonne McGuinness and their sons Malachy, 18, and Aran, 16. 

In fact, Cillian, Malachy and Aran twinned during the March 10 event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, matching in classic black tuxedos and white plissé button-down shirts. The Peaky Blinders alum, however, also topped off his ensemble with a bespoke gold brooch from SAUVEREIGN. Yvonne also kept with the black theme, donning an off-the-shoulder gown, which she accessorized with a silver clutch, black heels and a chord choker necklace.

It proved to be a big night for Cillian, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in a physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic. And while accepting the award, he reflected on his career, highlighting the people who supported him during his career, including the director and his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas.

"It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years," he told his longtime collaborators. "I owe you more than I can say."

He further gave a heartfelt shoutout to his loved ones, noting, "Yvonne McGuinness, my partner in life, my two boys Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there, I love you so much."

But he also took a moment to acknowledge an important subject while accepting his award.

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world," he said. "So, I would like to dedicate this to the Peacemakers everywhere."

Cillian's Oscar was one of seven Oppenheimer picked up during the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Directing.

Want to see who else won? Keep reading to see who took home gold at the 2024 Oscars.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

