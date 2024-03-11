The 9 Best Comforter Sets of 2024 That’re Soft, Cozy, and Hotel-Like, According to Reviewers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've been thinking it's finally time to upgrade your bedding set, we're right there with you. Especially as the seasons change, there's no better time to start considering switching out your comforters and sheets to something warmer or cooler depending on your climate/preference. The only problem is, you've probably already seen that there are tons of options to choose from. Whether you're on the hunt for affordable comforter sets, luxe duvet covers and/or duvet inserts, or other alternative cooling comforters best suited for hot sleepers (IYKYK), the options are endless. But thankfully we're here to help you unpack which comforter is best suited for your preferences. After choosing between a duvet and a comforter (yes, they are different people!), we recommend opting for sets, as these bundles usually come with everything you can possibly need for your new and improved bedding situation. But before we begin, let's start by talking about comforters and what you should look for.

What to look for when shopping for a comforter set

When shopping for a comforter set, we recommend prioritizing quality, included pieces, and customization options to ensure the perfect bedding solution for your needs. Look for high-quality materials like percale or linen, consider which pieces are included such as pillowcases and shams, and opt for sets offering customization to match your decor. By considering these factors, you'll find a comfortable and stylish comforter set that enhances your sleep experience in no time.

What ply thread is best for a comforter?

The best ply thread for a comforter depends on personal preference and desired characteristics. Generally, a higher ply thread count, such as double-ply or triple-ply, can contribute to a softer and more durable comforter. However, factors like material quality and weave type also play a significant role in determining the comfort and longevity of the comforter. It's essential to consider these factors collectively when choosing the best ply thread for your comforter.

What kind of filling is best for a comforter?

The best filling for your comforter is based on personal preference, sleeping habits, and overall climate. Common comforter fillings include down, down alternatives (such as polyester or microfiber), and natural fibers like wool or silk. Down comforters are known for their warmth and lightness, making them ideal for colder climates, while down alternatives are hypoallergenic and suitable for those with allergies. Wool and silk comforters offer excellent temperature regulation and moisture-wicking properties, making them suitable for varying climates and hot sleepers.

If you're feeling confident and ready to take on the challenge of finding the right comforter set for you, keep scrolling for our top picks below, both beloved by reviewers and our very own E! editors too.