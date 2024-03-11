The 9 Best Comforter Sets of 2024 That’re Soft, Cozy, and Hotel-Like, According to Reviewers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been thinking it's finally time to upgrade your bedding set, we're right there with you. Especially as the seasons change, there's no better time to start considering switching out your comforters and sheets to something warmer or cooler depending on your climate/preference. The only problem is, you've probably already seen that there are tons of options to choose from. Whether you're on the hunt for affordable comforter sets, luxe duvet covers and/or duvet inserts, or other alternative cooling comforters best suited for hot sleepers (IYKYK), the options are endless. But thankfully we're here to help you unpack which comforter is best suited for your preferences. After choosing between a duvet and a comforter (yes, they are different people!), we recommend opting for sets, as these bundles usually come with everything you can possibly need for your new and improved bedding situation. But before we begin, let's start by talking about comforters and what you should look for.
What to look for when shopping for a comforter set
When shopping for a comforter set, we recommend prioritizing quality, included pieces, and customization options to ensure the perfect bedding solution for your needs. Look for high-quality materials like percale or linen, consider which pieces are included such as pillowcases and shams, and opt for sets offering customization to match your decor. By considering these factors, you'll find a comfortable and stylish comforter set that enhances your sleep experience in no time.
What ply thread is best for a comforter?
The best ply thread for a comforter depends on personal preference and desired characteristics. Generally, a higher ply thread count, such as double-ply or triple-ply, can contribute to a softer and more durable comforter. However, factors like material quality and weave type also play a significant role in determining the comfort and longevity of the comforter. It's essential to consider these factors collectively when choosing the best ply thread for your comforter.
What kind of filling is best for a comforter?
The best filling for your comforter is based on personal preference, sleeping habits, and overall climate. Common comforter fillings include down, down alternatives (such as polyester or microfiber), and natural fibers like wool or silk. Down comforters are known for their warmth and lightness, making them ideal for colder climates, while down alternatives are hypoallergenic and suitable for those with allergies. Wool and silk comforters offer excellent temperature regulation and moisture-wicking properties, making them suitable for varying climates and hot sleepers.
If you're feeling confident and ready to take on the challenge of finding the right comforter set for you, keep scrolling for our top picks below, both beloved by reviewers and our very own E! editors too.
Parachute Linen Bed Bundle
When it comes to comforters, a top choice among reviewers and our editors is a linen option, and it doesn't get better than these Parachute ones. This bedding set comes with all the essentials: a cozy comforter, a cool duvet cover, two fluffy pillows, a set of pillowcases, and a snug fitted sheet. And with 10 different colors to choose from, you'll easily find the perfect color to match your bedroom aesthetic.
Glowing Review: "Love how this looks and feels. So comfy and lived in."
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Move-In Bundle
Pamper yourself with Brooklinen's move-in bundle featuring the brand's luxurious sateen sheets, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover, alongside a plush comforter and two pillows for a dreamy sleep setup. It's made from 100% long-staple cotton and as an added bonus, it comes with a complimentary silk eye mask too.
Glowing Review: "Great sheets, soft smooth and very comfortable."
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Pickstich Stripe Comforter Bedding Set
The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia pickstitch stripe comforter set comes with a comforter and two matching shams and is available in a full/queen or king size. With its textured pickstitch stripes in twilight taupe, railroad gray, or sterling blue, this set effortlessly blends into any farmhouse aesthetic, offering both style and versatility. Crafted from a soft blend of polyester and linen with a breathable design, it's perfect for year-round use, ensuring comfort whether you run hot or cold while you sleep.
Glowing Review: "Comfy and well made! Comforter has a great soft feel and is not too heavyweight. Just right for a cozy night."
Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Comforter & Shams
Crafted from Belgian flax with a 100% polyester fill, this Pottery Barn bedding comes prewashed for enhanced comfort, ensuring it's ideal for all seasons. With its ability to offer coolness in the heat and warmth in the cold, it's the ultimate choice for effortless layering. The best part? It also comes in 32 colorways, and gives you the option to choose between a sham or a comforter.
Glowing Review: Our E! editor raves, "This has to be one of my favorite comforters ever, even after five years of use. It gets softer after each wash, and is perfect to use during springtime."
Cozy Earth Bamboo Deluxe Bedding Bundle
If you're looking for the best bamboo comforter, look no further than this Cozy Earth bundle. Thanks to its breathability and impeccable quality, we say it's worth the splurge, especially since the set comes with a duvet made from 100% viscose from bamboo, a top sheet, a fitted sheet, two pillowcases, and two silk pillows. We also love that the fill is made from mulberry silk, making it naturally temperature-regulating.
Glowing Review: "This sheet set does exactly what you'd think they'd do - melt against your skin and give that dreamy feel."
Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set
Experience year-round luxury with Quince's mid-weight linen flax duvet cover set, ethically woven from the finest European flax. Pre-washed for superior softness and a perfectly lived-in vibe, their linen only gets softer over time. Each set includes a duvet cover and shams tailored to your bed size, ensuring both comfort and style. The best part? It also comes with corner ties, keeping your comforter (sold separately) in place.
Glowing Review: "This is a quality linen bed set. I've purchased others for far more money and I'm loving this set. It's soft, beautiful color (got Dusty Blue) and looks beautiful on my bed."
CozyLux Queen Seersucker Comforter Set
This CozyLux set is meant to feel super lightweight and has durable stitching that prevents bunching. It's also meant for year-round use thanks to its microfiber material, and comes with a comforter, two pillow shams, two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet.
Glowing Review: "This set is amazing! I can sleep comfortably and it feels super soft and cozy! It's also super cute and I love that it comes in different colors and includes a sheet set! I'm just hoping it doesn't pill quickly. For the price, this is a great deal!"
Pottery Barn Garden Floral Percale Comforter
Inspired by a vintage chintz floral and recolored in soothing shades of blue, Pottery Barn's percale comforter is exactly what you need to add a French countryside vibe to your bedroom. Crafted from cotton percale renowned for its soft feel and smooth finish, this bedding ensures year-round comfort and durability. Percale's tight weave also offers breathability and a crisp, cool touch, perfect for refreshing sleep even during warmer seasons.
Glowing Review: Our E! editor shares, "Whenever summer comes around, I only use percale bedding. It keeps you cool, so it's perfect for hot sleepers! And its luxurious look and feel instantly upgrades your bedroom, making it look exactly like a hotel room."
Quince Organic Airy Gauze Duvet Cover Set
If you're struggling to wash your bulky sheets and comforters, we recommend checking out a duvet set. Since the comforter is sold separately, all you have to do is slip the duvet cover on and off, and throw it in the wash. We love that this Quince set is made from the finest 100% organic long-staple cotton, and comes with a duvet cover and shams.
Glowing Review: "These sheets were the exact color I was looking for, and they were on sale! I am super happy with this purchase, the duvet cover set is extremely breathable and light due to the material, and the pillows are perfect!"
