Kate Middleton and Prince William Spotted Leaving Windsor Castle Amid Photo Controversy

Kate Middleton is sticking to her schedule.
Shortly after issuing an apology over her edited family photo, the Princess of Wales was spotted leaving Windsor Castle alongside husband Prince William March 11. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen sitting next to each other in the backseat of a car as Kate—who is recovering from abdominal surgery—looked out of her window.
At the time they were photographed, William was en route to Commonwealth Day services at London's Westminster Abbey while Kate was heading to an appointment, according to multiple reports.
Earlier in the day, Kate reacted to the controversy over the Mother's Day U.K. portrait she shared on her and William's social media accounts March 10.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."
The photo in question, which featured her kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, was pulled from photo agencies amid accusations it had been manipulated.
"The Associated Press initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace," AP said in a statement to NBC News March 10. "The AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand."
This incident has only continued to fuel social media conspiracy theories, which have been running rampant amid Kate's time out of the public eye. In fact, the family photo was supposed to mark the first official portrait of Kate since her operation, though it has now made headlines for other reasons.
E! News has reached out to Kensington Palace for additional comment and has not heard back.
Since announcing Kate's health news in early 2024, the Palace has maintained that she will remain out of the spotlight until Easter March 31.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," their Jan. 17 statement noted. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."
Kate herself even addressed royal fans in her Mother's Day message. "Thank you for your kind wishes," she captioned the family portrait, "and continued support over the last two months."
