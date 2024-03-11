Kate Middleton and Prince William Spotted Leaving Windsor Castle Amid Photo Controversy

Watch : Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

Kate Middleton is sticking to her schedule.

Shortly after issuing an apology over her edited family photo, the Princess of Wales was spotted leaving Windsor Castle alongside husband Prince William March 11. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen sitting next to each other in the backseat of a car as Kate—who is recovering from abdominal surgery—looked out of her window.

At the time they were photographed, William was en route to Commonwealth Day services at London's Westminster Abbey while Kate was heading to an appointment, according to multiple reports.

Earlier in the day, Kate reacted to the controversy over the Mother's Day U.K. portrait she shared on her and William's social media accounts March 10.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," the 42-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."