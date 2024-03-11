Why All Eyes Were on Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair After Party

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan stepped out for 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after party March 10, just a week after they were spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour together in Singapore.

By Olivia Evans Mar 11, 2024 4:13 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsCouplesCelebritiesSabrina CarpenterE! InsiderBarry Keoghan
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

We can't hit ignore on this romance.

Because Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter all but went red carpet official at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party on March 10. While the duo didn't pose for photos together in front of the step-and-repeat, they did walk into the event together, and cozied up for the cameras inside. 

For the party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, Sabrina, 24, wore a Tory Burch reptile-print corset top dress with a sheer, jeweled skirt, complete with silver dangly earrings and her signature wavy blonde hair style. Meanwhile, Barry, 31, was decked out in an Amiri look, including a bedazzled short suit jacket and simple black slacks. (See every Vanity Fair after party look here). 

The Saltburn star—who shares 19-month-old son Brando with ex Alyson Kierans—also topped off his look with a few accessories, including a watch and a friendship bracelet with Sabrina's name written across the front. Barry's bracelet was undoubtedly a talisman from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which he attended in Singapore to see Sabrina perform as the opening act earlier this month.

photos
Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party: Red Carpet Fashion

And after the Vanity Fair party, the couple was even seen heading out to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after party. To keep warm, Sabrina borrowed Barry's jacket, as she was seen donning it while walking out of the party.

Barry and Sabrina's romance, like forks, is almost everywhere these days. In addition to Barry attending the Singapore leg of the Eras Tour, the couple also spent Valentine's Day together in a multiple-day excursion that included dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

And while this couple didn't take home any Oscars (catch all the winners here), they are certainly in the running for best after party looks. See for yourself below.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Alexis Bellino, John Janssen

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Ciara

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Madelyn Cline

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Vanity Fair Oscars party 

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Serena Williams

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson  

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Grace Gummer, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrara

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sofía Vergara 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Wolfgang Puck

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Selma Blair

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr.

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Oscars After-Parties: See Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App