Why All Eyes Were on Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair After Party

We can't hit ignore on this romance.

Because Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter all but went red carpet official at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party on March 10. While the duo didn't pose for photos together in front of the step-and-repeat, they did walk into the event together, and cozied up for the cameras inside.

For the party held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, Sabrina, 24, wore a Tory Burch reptile-print corset top dress with a sheer, jeweled skirt, complete with silver dangly earrings and her signature wavy blonde hair style. Meanwhile, Barry, 31, was decked out in an Amiri look, including a bedazzled short suit jacket and simple black slacks. (See every Vanity Fair after party look here).

The Saltburn star—who shares 19-month-old son Brando with ex Alyson Kierans—also topped off his look with a few accessories, including a watch and a friendship bracelet with Sabrina's name written across the front. Barry's bracelet was undoubtedly a talisman from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which he attended in Singapore to see Sabrina perform as the opening act earlier this month.