These Lululemon Sneakers Are the Everyday Shoes You Need in Your Life

Comfortable shoes are everywhere, and you probably have several pairs in your rotation at the moment. You may be thinking, "Do I really need more?" And the answer is, yes, there's one more sneaker that you must add to your day to day. It's amazingly comfortable, stylish, and on-trend…it's the lululemon Cityverse Sneaker. As a New Yorker, and as a mom, I'm on my feet all day and always on the move, and this sneaker is the shoe I reach for every morning. Let me tell you why it's my go-to white sneaker and why it should be yours.

In terms of design, the Cityverse is a sleek and streamlined style that really goes with everything. I've worn them with dresses, wide leg pants, leggings, joggers, and more, on the weekdays, the weekends, and even to casual events. They're also lululemon's first ever dual gender lifestyle sneaker, so the look is great for everyone. I went with a completely white colorway, but there's also touches of peach and jade whisper, and a completely pink option.

In terms of comfort, they were wearable right out of the box and I didn't have to break them in. That's probably because they feature 3D-molded support and super soft cushioning (if you want to get technical). One reviewer agreed with me and reported, "These shoes keep my feet happy alllllll day long, whether I'm on my feet at work, or just walking around." Sometimes I ride a bike to my train or have to run to make it on time, and they've been supportive every step of the way. I even wore them in the rain and they kept my feet dry and protected.

There are options from 5 to 12, including half sizes, and lululemon recommends going up a half size if you have wider feet. For me, I'm usually a size 8 and the 8 was a perfect fit, with just enough room in the toe box. They come pre-laced, but also include a second pair of laces (the white ones came with gray laces), in case you want to change up the look. Lululemon recommends spot cleaning with a damp cloth, and this fan chimed in, "They are also stain resistant without pre-treatment. I spilled coffee on them and it wiped right off."

So, keep on scrolling for some lululemon styles that pair perfectly with lululemon's Cityverse sneakers, plus the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser I use to keep mine clean. Trust me, you'll love them. And if you don't, lululemon has a 30-day trial period so you can return them for a full refund, no questions asked. So, give them a try.