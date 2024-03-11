Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars After-Party

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner & More at the Vanity Fair After-Party!

We're addicted to Meg Ryan's 2024 Oscars look.

The Sleepless in Seattle made a rare red carpet appearance during film's biggest night, posing for photos at Vanity Fair's annual post-Academy Awards celebration.

Meg donned a dazzling semi-sheer gown featuring a peplum skirt and scalloped neckline. The lace dress was adorned with gold and silver flowers all over, as well as floral embroidery embellishing the chest. She topped the look with a Briony Raymond triple row posey diamond cuff, as well as two rings. (See all the arrivals at the party here.)

The When Harry Met Sally actress dressed to impress at the party, which she attended for the first time since 2005. But it's not necessarily surprising as Meg prefers to keep some distance between her personal life and professional career.

"It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle," she told People in October 2023. "And that is a great way of navigating it for me."