Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars After-Party

Meg Ryan, whose son Jack Quaid appeared in Best Picture winner Oppenheimer, couldn’t help but glow at Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars After-Party.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 11, 2024 3:36 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsPartiesMeg RyanVanity FairCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner & More at the Vanity Fair After-Party!

We're addicted to Meg Ryan's 2024 Oscars look.

The Sleepless in Seattle made a rare red carpet appearance during film's biggest night, posing for photos at Vanity Fair's annual post-Academy Awards celebration. 

Meg donned a dazzling semi-sheer gown featuring a peplum skirt and scalloped neckline. The lace dress was adorned with gold and silver flowers all over, as well as floral embroidery embellishing the chest. She topped the look with a Briony Raymond triple row posey diamond cuff, as well as two rings. (See all the arrivals at the party here.)

The When Harry Met Sally actress dressed to impress at the party, which she attended for the first time since 2005. But it's not necessarily surprising as Meg prefers to keep some distance between her personal life and professional career.

"It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle," she told People in October 2023. "And that is a great way of navigating it for me."

photos
2024 Oscars After-Parties: See Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals

In fact, the 62-year-old even took a step back from the spotlight after starring in her 2015 directorial debut, Ithaca, until her recent film What Happens Later in 2023.

"I took a giant break," she explained, "because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop." And some of those parts included spending more time with kids Jack Quaid, 31, and Daisy Quaid, 20, who she shares with ex Dennis Quaid.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

And as Meg returned to the star-studded gathering, she was also on hand to cheer on Jack, who joined his Oppenheimer costars as well as director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, when the film won the Best Picture.

"Any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," producer Emma told the crowd while accepting the award. "I have been dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen."

Want to see who won big at the 2024 Oscars? Keep reading to see the stars who took home trophies.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App