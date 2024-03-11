Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars After-Party

We're addicted to Meg Ryan's 2024 Oscars look.
The Sleepless in Seattle made a rare red carpet appearance during film's biggest night, posing for photos at Vanity Fair's annual post-Academy Awards celebration.
Meg donned a dazzling semi-sheer gown featuring a peplum skirt and scalloped neckline. The lace dress was adorned with gold and silver flowers all over, as well as floral embroidery embellishing the chest. She topped the look with a Briony Raymond triple row posey diamond cuff, as well as two rings. (See all the arrivals at the party here.)
The When Harry Met Sally actress dressed to impress at the party, which she attended for the first time since 2005. But it's not necessarily surprising as Meg prefers to keep some distance between her personal life and professional career.
"It's nice to think of it as a job and not a lifestyle," she told People in October 2023. "And that is a great way of navigating it for me."
In fact, the 62-year-old even took a step back from the spotlight after starring in her 2015 directorial debut, Ithaca, until her recent film What Happens Later in 2023.
"I took a giant break," she explained, "because I felt like there's just so many other parts of my experience as a human being I wanted to develop." And some of those parts included spending more time with kids Jack Quaid, 31, and Daisy Quaid, 20, who she shares with ex Dennis Quaid.
And as Meg returned to the star-studded gathering, she was also on hand to cheer on Jack, who joined his Oppenheimer costars as well as director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, when the film won the Best Picture.
"Any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," producer Emma told the crowd while accepting the award. "I have been dreaming about this moment for so long, but it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen."
