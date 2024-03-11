RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Weighs in on Possible Dorit Kemsley Reconciliation After Reunion Fight

Watch : RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Who Might Be in Reunion Hot Seat

Is there a diamond of hope for the future of Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley's friendship?

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars had a tense showdown during the Bravo series' season 13 reunion episode May 6, Garcelle is weighing in on the possibility of a potential reconciliation.

"I'm sure that somewhere down the line, I think we can get to a friendship," she exclusively told E! News at 2024 WIF Oscar Party Presented by Max Mara March 8. "But what I've decided to do is I can't control somebody's life. So I'm going to meet people where they're at. If you choose to be ignorant, I'm not going to stoop to your level. But I see you and I'll deal with you as such."

During their harsh exchange of words, the NYPD Blue alum, who had called Dorit out over what she referred to as "unconscious Karen behavior" throughout the season, once again took Dorit over her insensitivity.