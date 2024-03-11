RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Weighs in on Possible Dorit Kemsley Reconciliation After Reunion Fight

Is there a diamond of hope for the future of Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley's friendship?
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars had a tense showdown during the Bravo series' season 13 reunion episode May 6, Garcelle is weighing in on the possibility of a potential reconciliation.
"I'm sure that somewhere down the line, I think we can get to a friendship," she exclusively told E! News at 2024 WIF Oscar Party Presented by Max Mara March 8. "But what I've decided to do is I can't control somebody's life. So I'm going to meet people where they're at. If you choose to be ignorant, I'm not going to stoop to your level. But I see you and I'll deal with you as such."
During their harsh exchange of words, the NYPD Blue alum, who had called Dorit out over what she referred to as "unconscious Karen behavior" throughout the season, once again took Dorit over her insensitivity.
But Garcelle wasn't the only Housewife who called out Dorit at the reunion. Crystal Kung Minkoff—one of the only other non-white costars—slammed Dorit for calling her a "child bride" during a confessional, noting the jab hits differently for people of Asian descent. And, yes, Garcelle thinks Crystal was justified in calling Dorit out for her choice of words.
"I think the whole thing with Crystal also sort of solidified what I was saying," the 57-year-old told E! of the drama. "I think it's just about awareness. That's all. I'm not saying you should know everything about everyone, but there should be some kind of awareness there. I would hope somebody would do that."
"To me, if I said something that was off color, they'd be like, 'Hey, you don't say that. You don't do that," Garcelle added. "I mean, that's what friends are for."
See the drama continue to play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes March 13 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see the most explosive Real Housewives reunion fights ever.
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne Meadows
