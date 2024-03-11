Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Leave Oscars After-Party Together Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors in Las Vegas Before Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. had a touchdown of an evening.

The pair were spotted leaving Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party March 10, adding fuel to the fire that a romance has bloomed between them.

For the occasion, Kim donned a figure-hugging silver Balenciaga gown, with a neckline that ended in a dramatic point at her collarbone. She kept the rest of her look subtle with a diamond pinky ring and earrings. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver kept his look understated yet chic in a leather suit, the jacket of which showed off a bold gold chain.

The Oscars outing—you can catch every jaw-dropping Vanity Fair look here—is the latest in a series of public sightings for the duo. The Kardashians star, 43, and the 31-year-old were last seen together in the lobby of Las Vegas' Wynn hotel Feb. 10 ahead of the Super Bowl. Before that, Kim was one of the guests at Odell's 31st birthday bash on Nov. 6 in New York City.