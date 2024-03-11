Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Share Kiss at Oscars Party in Rare PDA Moment

While Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary tend to keep their romance private, the couple showed rare PDA after she won the Oscar for her performance in Poor Things.

You just might fall in crazy, stupid, love with this photo of Emma Stone and Dave McCary at an Oscars after-party.

While the Poor Things star and the writer tend to keep details of their relationship private, they gave fans a glimpse into their romance by sharing a kiss at the Governors Ball March 10. In the snap, Emma—dressed in a mint Louis Vuitton gown—and a tuxedo-clad Dave could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they smooched.

However, this wasn't their only PDA that evening. Emma also planted a peck on Dave's lips after she won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Poor Things (to see the full list of winners, click here). And as she accepted the Academy Award—her second after taking home the trophy for La La Land in 2017—on stage, she gave him and their daughter a shout-out.

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family: my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave—I love you so much," the actress said. "And most importantly, my daughter who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma—who was nominated in the category alongside NYAD's Annette BeningKillers of the Flower Moon's Lily GladstoneAnatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller and Maestro's Carey Mulligan—and Dave tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child together the following year. However, she didn't always see herself starting a family.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," the Crazy, Stupid, Love alum told ELLE in 2018. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

And Emma and Dave weren't the only stylish couple to rock the red carpet at the Oscars. To see more stars at the 96th Academy Awards, click here. And keep reading to view all the big names at the after-parties. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis & Scout Willis 

Demi in custom Versace and Tallulah in vintage Zac Posen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

In Armani Privé.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In custom Miss Sohee.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy and Briony Raymond earrings

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ice Spice

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Alba Baptista & Chris Evans

Alba in Roland Mouret and Cartier jewelry. Chris in Dolce & Gabbana and Santoni shoes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Maison Margiela.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Marc Bouwer.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Anitta

In Fendi

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B

In Versace.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Amiri and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Robert Wun.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Off-White.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camila Cabello

In Luar and Smiling Rocks jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Heidi Klum

In Harris Reed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jacquemus.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent.

