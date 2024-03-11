Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Share Kiss at Oscars Party in Rare PDA Moment

You just might fall in crazy, stupid, love with this photo of Emma Stone and Dave McCary at an Oscars after-party.
While the Poor Things star and the writer tend to keep details of their relationship private, they gave fans a glimpse into their romance by sharing a kiss at the Governors Ball March 10. In the snap, Emma—dressed in a mint Louis Vuitton gown—and a tuxedo-clad Dave could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they smooched.
However, this wasn't their only PDA that evening. Emma also planted a peck on Dave's lips after she won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Poor Things (to see the full list of winners, click here). And as she accepted the Academy Award—her second after taking home the trophy for La La Land in 2017—on stage, she gave him and their daughter a shout-out.
"I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family: my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave—I love you so much," the actress said. "And most importantly, my daughter who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."
Emma—who was nominated in the category alongside NYAD's Annette Bening, Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone, Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller and Maestro's Carey Mulligan—and Dave tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child together the following year. However, she didn't always see herself starting a family.
"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," the Crazy, Stupid, Love alum told ELLE in 2018. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."
And Emma and Dave weren't the only stylish couple to rock the red carpet at the Oscars. To see more stars at the 96th Academy Awards, click here. And keep reading to view all the big names at the after-parties.