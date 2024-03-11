Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Share Kiss at Oscars Party in Rare PDA Moment

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone Explains Her Wardrobe Malfunction While Winning Best Actress!

You just might fall in crazy, stupid, love with this photo of Emma Stone and Dave McCary at an Oscars after-party.

While the Poor Things star and the writer tend to keep details of their relationship private, they gave fans a glimpse into their romance by sharing a kiss at the Governors Ball March 10. In the snap, Emma—dressed in a mint Louis Vuitton gown—and a tuxedo-clad Dave could be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they smooched.

However, this wasn't their only PDA that evening. Emma also planted a peck on Dave's lips after she won Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Poor Things (to see the full list of winners, click here). And as she accepted the Academy Award—her second after taking home the trophy for La La Land in 2017—on stage, she gave him and their daughter a shout-out.