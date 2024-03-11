Gwyneth Paltrow Has Shocking Reaction to Iron Man Costar Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscars Win

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

Gwyneth Paltrow is peppering Robert Downey Jr. with praise.

After the Oppenheimer star nabbed Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars for his role as former government official Lewis Strauss, his Iron Man costar shared an incredible reaction to his win on her Instagram Story.

Sharing a video of herself watching the 96th Academy Awards from her laptop, Gwyneth cheered as Ke Huy Quan named Robert as the 2024 category winner. However, the 51-year-old shocked fans by turning the camera to reveal she was mid-hair appointment during the ceremony—complete with highlight foiling covering her head.

Of course, the Emma actress tagged herself at Highbrow Hippie salon, while adding in text over her video, "Robert Downey Jr. takes it!"

And RDJ—who was coincidentally twinning with Gwyneth as he sported the same glasses—credited his "terrible childhood" for his award, and sent love to his wife Susan Downey in his acceptance speech.