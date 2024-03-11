Gwyneth Paltrow Has Shocking Reaction to Iron Man Costar Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscars Win

Gwyneth Paltrow is peppering Robert Downey Jr. with praise.
After the Oppenheimer star nabbed Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars for his role as former government official Lewis Strauss, his Iron Man costar shared an incredible reaction to his win on her Instagram Story.
Sharing a video of herself watching the 96th Academy Awards from her laptop, Gwyneth cheered as Ke Huy Quan named Robert as the 2024 category winner. However, the 51-year-old shocked fans by turning the camera to reveal she was mid-hair appointment during the ceremony—complete with highlight foiling covering her head.
Of course, the Emma actress tagged herself at Highbrow Hippie salon, while adding in text over her video, "Robert Downey Jr. takes it!"
And RDJ—who was coincidentally twinning with Gwyneth as he sported the same glasses—credited his "terrible childhood" for his award, and sent love to his wife Susan Downey in his acceptance speech.
"You loved me back to life," he said on stage at the Dolby Theatre March 10. "That's why I'm here."
And Robert—who was up against Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)—also expressed gratitude for nabbing the trophy.
"Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me," he added. "And I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important."
The 58-year-old—who also took home a Golden Globe and SAG Award this season—was just one of the many winners from Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars. The film's director Christopher Nolan also took home his first Oscar for Best Directing, and later his second when the film won Best Picture. Cillian Murphy, who played the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, also took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Read on for every winner from the 96th Academy Awards.