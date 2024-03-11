Gwyneth Paltrow Has Shocking Reaction to Iron Man Costar Robert Downey Jr.’s Oscars Win

After Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. took home the award for Best Supporting Actor, his fellow Marvel alum Gwyneth Paltrow gave him a shoutout on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow is peppering Robert Downey Jr. with praise. 

After the Oppenheimer star nabbed Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2024 Oscars for his role as former government official Lewis Strauss, his Iron Man costar shared an incredible reaction to his win on her Instagram Story. 

Sharing a video of herself watching the 96th Academy Awards from her laptop, Gwyneth cheered as Ke Huy Quan named Robert as the 2024 category winner. However, the 51-year-old shocked fans by turning the camera to reveal she was mid-hair appointment during the ceremony—complete with highlight foiling covering her head. 

Of course, the Emma actress tagged herself at Highbrow Hippie salon, while adding in text over her video, "Robert Downey Jr. takes it!"  

And RDJ—who was coincidentally twinning with Gwyneth as he sported the same glasses—credited his "terrible childhood" for his award, and sent love to his wife Susan Downey in his acceptance speech. 

"You loved me back to life," he said on stage at the Dolby Theatre March 10. "That's why I'm here."

And Robert—who was up against Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and fellow Avenger Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)—also expressed gratitude for nabbing the trophy.  

"Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me," he added. "And I stand here before you a better man because of it. What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important."

The 58-year-old—who also took home a Golden Globe and SAG Award this season—was just one of the many winners from Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars. The film's director Christopher Nolan also took home his first Oscar for Best Directing, and later his second when the film won Best Picture. Cillian Murphy, who played the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, also took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Leading Role. 

Read on for every winner from the 96th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

