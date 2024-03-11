Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Marvelous Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Six months after Chris Evans married actress Alba Baptista, the couple made their first joint red carpet appearance together in honor of Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party.

Watch: Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

And the award for best red carpet debut goes to...Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.

The Captain America alum and the Warrior Nun actress—who tied the knot in his home state of Massachusetts in October—took their relationship to the next level on March 10 by attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party together for the very first time. (See every star at the celebration here.)

For the event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills in honor of the 2024 Academy Awards, Chris, 42, donned a marvelously red Dolce & Gabbana suit, while Alba, 26, wore a gorgeous Roland Mouret strapless gown.

And although the pair weren't at the official Oscars ceremony this year, Chris' brother Scott Evans was in attendance at the award show alongside his Barbie costars. In fact, Scott even joined Ryan Gosling and more Kens—including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir—on the Dolby Theatre stage to perform the film's iconic hit song, "I'm Just Ken."

It was just months ago that Scott, 40, defended his older brother's relationship with Alba, calling out social media criticism. 

"It's tough," Scott said on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast in July. "People can ruin things pretty quickly."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that," he continued. "Because you think, 'I'm just dating a person, he's a guy,' and then all of a sudden, it's article after article after article after post after tag after tag."

As Scott noted, it made past relationships difficult for the Marvel star.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

But Chris and Alba didn't let the critics get in the way of their romance as they tied the knot a short while later.

"I got married," Chris shared at New York Comic Con Oct. 14. "It was really, really great."

"We kind of had two ceremonies," he noted. "We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese. Yeah, yeah! Go Portugal!"

After going through the wedding process, the couple is soaking up newlywed life and growing more comfortable stepping out in the spotlight.

"We're just relaxing," Chris said, "and enjoying life and reflecting."

To see all of the star-studded Oscars after-party pics, keep reading...

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis & Scout Willis 

Demi in custom Versace and Tallulah in vintage Zac Posen.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

In Armani Privé.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In custom Miss Sohee.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy and Briony Raymond earrings

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ice Spice

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana and Tiffany & Co. earrings.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Alba Baptista & Chris Evans

Alba in Roland Mouret and Cartier jewelry. Chris in Dolce & Gabbana and Santoni shoes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Maison Margiela.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Marc Bouwer.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Anitta

In Fendi

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

In Dior.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Cardi B

In Versace.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Amiri and Vacheron Constantin watch.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh

In Christian Louboutin shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

In Robert Wun.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Off-White.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camila Cabello

In Luar and Smiling Rocks jewelry.

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Phillip Faraone/VF24/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Heidi Klum

In Harris Reed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jacquemus.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz

In Saint Laurent.

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party: Red Carpet Fashion
For a full recap of the 2024 Oscars, don't miss E! News Monday, March 11, at 11 p.m.

