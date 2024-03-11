Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Make Marvelous Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

And the award for best red carpet debut goes to...Chris Evans and Alba Baptista.
The Captain America alum and the Warrior Nun actress—who tied the knot in his home state of Massachusetts in October—took their relationship to the next level on March 10 by attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party together for the very first time. (See every star at the celebration here.)
For the event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills in honor of the 2024 Academy Awards, Chris, 42, donned a marvelously red Dolce & Gabbana suit, while Alba, 26, wore a gorgeous Roland Mouret strapless gown.
And although the pair weren't at the official Oscars ceremony this year, Chris' brother Scott Evans was in attendance at the award show alongside his Barbie costars. In fact, Scott even joined Ryan Gosling and more Kens—including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir—on the Dolby Theatre stage to perform the film's iconic hit song, "I'm Just Ken."
It was just months ago that Scott, 40, defended his older brother's relationship with Alba, calling out social media criticism.
"It's tough," Scott said on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast in July. "People can ruin things pretty quickly."
"The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that," he continued. "Because you think, 'I'm just dating a person, he's a guy,' and then all of a sudden, it's article after article after article after post after tag after tag."
As Scott noted, it made past relationships difficult for the Marvel star.
But Chris and Alba didn't let the critics get in the way of their romance as they tied the knot a short while later.
"I got married," Chris shared at New York Comic Con Oct. 14. "It was really, really great."
"We kind of had two ceremonies," he noted. "We had one on the East Coast, we did one in Portugal—my wife's Portuguese. Yeah, yeah! Go Portugal!"
After going through the wedding process, the couple is soaking up newlywed life and growing more comfortable stepping out in the spotlight.
"We're just relaxing," Chris said, "and enjoying life and reflecting."
To see all of the star-studded Oscars after-party pics, keep reading...