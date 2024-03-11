Untangling Sister Wives Star Kody Brown's Family Tree With Christine, Meri, Janelle & Robyn

Watch : 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Death of Son Garrison Brown

In the end, Kody Brown's love ended up dividing, not multiplying, his family.

Because when he married fourth wife Robyn Brown in 2010, he got in deeper than he ever imagined possible. "I fell in love with Robyn," the Sister Wives patriarch explained in the Sister Wives: One on One special last November. "I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them."

Though he'd been legally wed to Meri Brown for 20 years at the time—with spiritual unions to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown following in 1993 and 1994 respectively—"I was so anxious to be living the principle of plural marriage," he noted to host Sukanya Krishnan, "that I was not vetting who I was marrying to be compatible with me."

Basically he thought if he studied hard enough at How to Be a Husband 101 he could ace the plural marriage test. "If you're going to marry and you're going to marry for eternity, you should start out in love," he acknowledged. "I thought I could make up the difference."