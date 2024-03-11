Sydney Sweeney Wore Angelina Jolie’s Euphoric 2004 Oscars Dress to After-Party 20 Years Later

Sydney Sweeney has immaculate taste.
After all, the Anyone But You star stepped out at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a supremely stylish look—one from the archive of none other than Angelina Jolie. (See every celeb at the Academy Awards celebration here.)
Fans of the iconic look may recognize that Sydney's 2024 Oscars party dress—a silky cream gown with a plunging neckline and wrap—is the same one the Maleficent star wore for the 2004 Academy Awards. And the Euphoria actress paid homage to the 76th Academy Awards look through her jewelry too, as she also wore a series of stacked silver necklaces and small stud earrings that were similar to Angelina's original picks.
As for hair, though, Sydney opted for a look different even from her usual styles. In fact, the 26-year-old sported a fresh chop—that had her hair falling just beyond her chin. Meanwhile, Angelina's 2004 much-longer hair was done in a half-up-half-down style. And for makeup, Sydney kept things mostly natural, with a subtle shimmery eye and simple lip.
And Sydney appears to have made her 2024 Oscars night out into a reunion tour—as she was photographed with fellow Euphoria star Maude Apatow, as well as her White Lotus season one costar Jennifer Coolidge. Still, she made time for mingling too—as she also posed with Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello during the event.
While Sydney's box office hit rom com—which earned $212 million worldwide—wasn't up for any awards during last night's affair, Anyone But You, which the 26-year-old co-produced with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, was more than a big win for her this year.
Despite a slew of affair rumors that stemmed from her relationship with costar Glenn Powell, Sydney was proud of the film's success and has even been teasing a sequel of the hit.
"You never know," she told E! News last month. "You'll have to wait and see. I can't actually reveal all my secrets. But Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."
Sydney's film may have been a box office winner, but Oppenheimer was the 2024 Oscars favorite (see every winner from the night here). As for who won best after party look? Decide for yourself below.