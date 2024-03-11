Sydney Sweeney Wore Angelina Jolie’s Euphoric 2004 Oscars Dress to After-Party 20 Years Later

Sydney Sweeney opted for a sustainable and stylish look for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party by donning a gown from Angelina Jolie’s archive.

By Olivia Evans Mar 11, 2024 1:32 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Angelina JolieOscarsCelebritiesSydney SweeneyE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner & More at the Vanity Fair After-Party!

Sydney Sweeney has immaculate taste. 

After all, the Anyone But You star stepped out at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a supremely stylish look—one from the archive of none other than Angelina Jolie. (See every celeb at the Academy Awards celebration here.)

Fans of the iconic look may recognize that Sydney's 2024 Oscars party dress—a silky cream gown with a plunging neckline and wrap—is the same one the Maleficent star wore for the 2004 Academy Awards. And the Euphoria actress paid homage to the 76th Academy Awards look through her jewelry too, as she also wore a series of stacked silver necklaces and small stud earrings that were similar to Angelina's original picks. 

As for hair, though, Sydney opted for a look different even from her usual styles. In fact, the 26-year-old sported a fresh chop—that had her hair falling just beyond her chin. Meanwhile, Angelina's 2004 much-longer hair was done in a half-up-half-down style. And for makeup, Sydney kept things mostly natural, with a subtle shimmery eye and simple lip.

photos
Oscars 2024: See Every Best Dressed Star

And Sydney appears to have made her 2024 Oscars night out into a reunion tour—as she was photographed with fellow Euphoria star Maude Apatow, as well as her White Lotus season one costar Jennifer Coolidge. Still, she made time for mingling too—as she also posed with Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello during the event.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

While Sydney's box office hit rom com—which earned $212 million worldwide—wasn't up for any awards during last night's affair, Anyone But You, which the 26-year-old co-produced with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, was more than a big win for her this year. 

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Despite a slew of affair rumors that stemmed from her relationship with costar Glenn Powell, Sydney was proud of the film's success and has even been teasing a sequel of the hit. 

"You never know," she told E! News last month. "You'll have to wait and see. I can't actually reveal all my secrets. But Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."

Sydney's film may have been a box office winner, but Oppenheimer was the 2024 Oscars favorite (see every winner from the night here). As for who won best after party look? Decide for yourself below.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Alexis Bellino, John Janssen

DIRECTV Streaming With The Stars Hosted by Rob Lowe

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Ciara

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Madelyn Cline

Vanity Fair Oscars Party 

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Vanity Fair Oscars party 

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Serena Williams

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson  

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrara

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sofía Vergara 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Wolfgang Puck

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Selma Blair

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr.

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Vanity Fair Oscars party

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Oscars After-Parties: See Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App