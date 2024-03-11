Sydney Sweeney Wore Angelina Jolie’s Euphoric 2004 Oscars Dress to After-Party 20 Years Later

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner & More at the Vanity Fair After-Party!

Sydney Sweeney has immaculate taste.

After all, the Anyone But You star stepped out at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a supremely stylish look—one from the archive of none other than Angelina Jolie. (See every celeb at the Academy Awards celebration here.)

Fans of the iconic look may recognize that Sydney's 2024 Oscars party dress—a silky cream gown with a plunging neckline and wrap—is the same one the Maleficent star wore for the 2004 Academy Awards. And the Euphoria actress paid homage to the 76th Academy Awards look through her jewelry too, as she also wore a series of stacked silver necklaces and small stud earrings that were similar to Angelina's original picks.

As for hair, though, Sydney opted for a look different even from her usual styles. In fact, the 26-year-old sported a fresh chop—that had her hair falling just beyond her chin. Meanwhile, Angelina's 2004 much-longer hair was done in a half-up-half-down style. And for makeup, Sydney kept things mostly natural, with a subtle shimmery eye and simple lip.