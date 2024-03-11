King Charles III Promises to Serve to the "Best of My Ability" in Commonwealth Day Address

Even through rampant speculation, the royals are carrying on their duties.
As representatives from 56 nations gathered in London to celebrate Commonwealth Day March 11, King Charles III recorded a message to be played at the Westminster Abbey ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, the international association of member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.
"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," the monarch said in the message, which also noted that the organization's greatest strength is the diversity represented among their collection of nations.
"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health," he continued, "and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."
Currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, the King will be represented in person at the event by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, along with son Prince William, 41, and other members of the royal family.
The contingent, however, will not include Kate Middleton, who is also sitting the event out as she recovers from her January abdominal surgery.
But even while absent from the public eye, the Princess of Wales has pulled focus, most recently with the photograph released in celebration of the UK's Mother Day.
After agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse pulled the photo Kensington Palace shared of Kate with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, she addressed claims the picture was doctored.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
Other than a March 4 snap of Kate riding in a car with mom Carole Middleton, the social media image marked the first time the royal had been seen in public since her January procedure.
And though the 42-year-old has remained largely out of the public eye, her lengthy recovery tracks with the original timeline Kensington Palace had shared.
In January, the Palace said Kate is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" per medical advice. Amid the speculation about her, a spokesperson for the princess told E! News on Feb. 29, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."
As for Charles, his duties have largely taken place behind closed doors since he revealed his own medical diagnosis Feb. 5.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," read a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
With the King and his daughter-in-law each dealing with their own diagnoses, their health battles have certainly dominated the news, but they're not the only headlines this year. Keep calm and carry on reading for all the recently news from the royal family.