King Charles III Promises to Serve to the "Best of My Ability" in Commonwealth Day Address

Though King Charles III was unable to attend the Commonwealth Day services March 11 amid his battle with cancer, the monarch sent Queen Camilla—and a taped video message—in his stead.

Even through rampant speculation, the royals are carrying on their duties. 

As representatives from 56 nations gathered in London to celebrate Commonwealth Day March 11, King Charles III recorded a message to be played at the Westminster Abbey ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, the international association of member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," the monarch said in the message, which also noted that the organization's greatest strength is the diversity represented among their collection of nations.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health," he continued, "and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."

Currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, the King will be represented in person at the event by his wife Queen Camilla, 76, along with son Prince William, 41, and other members of the royal family. 

The contingent, however, will not include Kate Middleton, who is also sitting the event out as she recovers from her January abdominal surgery

But even while absent from the public eye, the Princess of Wales has pulled focus, most recently with the photograph released in celebration of the UK's Mother Day. 

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After agencies including the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse pulled the photo Kensington Palace shared of Kate with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, she addressed claims the picture was doctored.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

Other than a March 4 snap of Kate riding in a car with mom Carole Middleton, the social media image marked the first time the royal had been seen in public since her January procedure. 

And though the 42-year-old has remained largely out of the public eye, her lengthy recovery tracks with the original timeline Kensington Palace had shared.

In January, the Palace said Kate is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter" per medical advice. Amid the speculation about her, a spokesperson for the princess told E! News on Feb. 29, "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

As for Charles, his duties have largely taken place behind closed doors since he revealed his own medical diagnosis Feb. 5. 

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," read a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

With the King and his daughter-in-law each dealing with their own diagnoses, their health battles have certainly dominated the news, but they're not the only headlines this year. Keep calm and carry on reading for all the recently news from the royal family. 

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

