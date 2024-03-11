King Charles III Promises to Serve to the "Best of My Ability" in Commonwealth Day Address

Watch : King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Takes a Break From Royal Duties

Even through rampant speculation, the royals are carrying on their duties.

As representatives from 56 nations gathered in London to celebrate Commonwealth Day March 11, King Charles III recorded a message to be played at the Westminster Abbey ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth, the international association of member states, most of which are former territories of the British Empire.

"Having recently celebrated my own 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life—a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride," the monarch said in the message, which also noted that the organization's greatest strength is the diversity represented among their collection of nations.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health," he continued, "and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."