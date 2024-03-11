Why Wes Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Were MIA From the Oscars

Watch : 2024 Oscars Recap: Naked Surprises, Wardrobe Malfunctions & More Must-See Moments!

It might be film's biggest night, but there are always stars who can't attend the Oscars.

And this year was no exception, with a number of the biggest names in Hollywood including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Pfeiffer and new Oscar winner Wes Anderson absent from the March 10 ceremony.

But while The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar director was unable to accept his award for Best Live Action Short Film in person, he shared a statement celebrating the cast and crew, including stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Kingsley.

"If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said ‘Thank you' to: the family of Roald Dahl; the team at Netflix; our cast and crew," the director said in a statement to E! News. "And also I would have said: if I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight—but unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award or get a chance to say any of that."