Why Wes Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Stars Were MIA From the Oscars

It might be film's biggest night, but there are always stars who can't attend the Oscars.
And this year was no exception, with a number of the biggest names in Hollywood including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michelle Pfeiffer and new Oscar winner Wes Anderson absent from the March 10 ceremony.
But while The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar director was unable to accept his award for Best Live Action Short Film in person, he shared a statement celebrating the cast and crew, including stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Kingsley.
"If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said ‘Thank you' to: the family of Roald Dahl; the team at Netflix; our cast and crew," the director said in a statement to E! News. "And also I would have said: if I had not met Owen Wilson in a corridor at the University of Texas between classes when I was 18 years old, I would certainly not be receiving this award tonight—but unfortunately Steven and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award or get a chance to say any of that."
Wes isn't the only celebrity for whom filming schedules conflicted with the Oscars: sources told E! News that Leo, who starred in the Best Picture nominee Killers of the Flower Moon, was shooting his new Paul Thomas Anderson film that same day.
Other celebrities whose absences were noted include Gigi Hadid, who fans hoped would make her red carpet debut with boyfriend and Maestro nominee Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift and Tom Holland.
Gigi reportedly stayed at home with her 3-year-old daughter Khai, while Taylor just wrapped the international leg of her tour in Singapore. And for Tom's part, though he wasn't nominated himself, fingers were crossed he would appear alongside his girlfriend Zendaya, who was one of the evening's presenters, on the red carpet.
One absence also prevented a much-anticipated reunion. When Al Pacino came onstage to present the award in the evening's Best Picture category, he did so alone, despite being originally expected to appear alongside his Scarface costar Michelle. While the pair had been listed as presenters ahead of the evening, Michelle was unable to attend the Los Angeles ceremony as she was on the East Coast for personal family reasons, according to Deadline.
But despite the absences, it was night full of stars, a group of whom walked away with an Academy Award.