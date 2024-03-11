Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Look at Vanity Fair Party

Vanessa Hudgens stepped out in a custom-made sheer Alberta Ferretti gown for her latest pregnancy red carpet moment at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying the start of something new. 

Hours after the High School Musical alum confirmed her pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet, she put her bump on full display at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)

The Tick Tick…Boom! actress turned heads in a sheer custom Alberta Ferretti gown. She paired her look with gold statement earrings, black strappy sandal heels and a belly button piercing that was visible under her dress, plus an elegant, crimped hairstyle. 

Not to mention an undeniable glow. After all, Vanessa shared that she had "a lot to be excited about," while hosting ABC's 2024 Oscars pre-show on March 10. While she recently made note on the She Pivots podcast that she didn't appreciate people speculating on her body ("I went out on my bachelorette and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you're pregnant'"), she's soaring, flying over taking this next step with baseball player husband Cole Tucker

The 35-year-old—who described her December wedding in Tulum, Mexico as "the most magical" weekend of her life—has been candid that she finally found what she'd been looking for in her current relationship, even after a decade-long relationship with ex Austin Butler.  

"My last breakup had really catapulted me into a very, very special place," she added on the She Pivots podcast March 6. "It pushed me to the right person, which I'm so grateful for. He is just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I've ever met."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

And while Vanessa's red carpet pregnancy reveal was a major red carpet moment, she wasn't the only one stepping out in multiple head-turning looks for the 96th Academy Awards (see every winner from the night here). Read on for more of the best 2024 Oscars after party looks. 

