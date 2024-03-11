Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Look at Vanity Fair Party

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Vanessa Hudgens, Kendall Jenner & More at the Vanity Fair After-Party!

Vanessa Hudgens is enjoying the start of something new.

Hours after the High School Musical alum confirmed her pregnancy on the Oscars 2024 red carpet, she put her bump on full display at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)

The Tick Tick…Boom! actress turned heads in a sheer custom Alberta Ferretti gown. She paired her look with gold statement earrings, black strappy sandal heels and a belly button piercing that was visible under her dress, plus an elegant, crimped hairstyle.

Not to mention an undeniable glow. After all, Vanessa shared that she had "a lot to be excited about," while hosting ABC's 2024 Oscars pre-show on March 10. While she recently made note on the She Pivots podcast that she didn't appreciate people speculating on her body ("I went out on my bachelorette and I posted a video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you're pregnant'"), she's soaring, flying over taking this next step with baseball player husband Cole Tucker.