Anatomy of a Fall Dog Messi Pees on Matt Damon’s Star at 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel enlisted the help of Anatomy of a Fall dog Messi for a 2024 Oscars joke, having the pup pee on Matt Damon's Hollywood Walk of Fame star during the March 10 show.

Watch: Matt Damon & Jimmy Kimmel's Rivalry Endures at the World Series

Jimmy Kimmel's customary Matt Damon burn got a little extra help from the goodest boy.

Messi, the adorable 7-year-old border collie from the Oscar-winning movie Anatomy of Fall, joined in on host Jimmy's ongoing feud with the actor at the 2024 Oscars March 10.

At the very end of the broadcast, after Jimmy had said all the thank yous and wished everyone a good night, the camera briefly cut to Messi peeing on Matt's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before running away.

While Jimmy and Matt's feud is now the stuff of legend, it first began innocently enough as a joke when the late night host would "bump" the Oscar winner at the end of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, closing his show with, "Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time."

"We had a bad show...The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the program," Jimmy explained to NPR in 2013 about the joke's origin. "And I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me...'I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.' And he got a kick out of it, the producer, so I just started doing it every night to amuse him."

But what started as a harmless joke quickly developed into one of Hollywood favorite "feuds."

Over the years, Jimmy has continued to ding Matt at every opportunity, like at the 2017 Oscars when he pretended to bury the hatchet with the Air actor before calling him a "jerk" later on in the broadcast.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Matt has had his own words for Jimmy, even booing the host and giving him the middle finger when Jimmy celebrated 20 years of his late night show.

And while Matt wasn't present at the 2024 Academy Awards, keep reading for everyone who got to take an Oscar home.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

