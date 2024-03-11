Anatomy of a Fall Dog Messi Pees on Matt Damon’s Star at 2024 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel's customary Matt Damon burn got a little extra help from the goodest boy.
Messi, the adorable 7-year-old border collie from the Oscar-winning movie Anatomy of Fall, joined in on host Jimmy's ongoing feud with the actor at the 2024 Oscars March 10.
At the very end of the broadcast, after Jimmy had said all the thank yous and wished everyone a good night, the camera briefly cut to Messi peeing on Matt's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before running away.
While Jimmy and Matt's feud is now the stuff of legend, it first began innocently enough as a joke when the late night host would "bump" the Oscar winner at the end of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, closing his show with, "Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time."
"We had a bad show...The guests were bad, and I was feeling pretty bad about myself at the end of the program," Jimmy explained to NPR in 2013 about the joke's origin. "And I decided to say, for the amusement of one of our producers who was standing next to me...'I want to apologize to Matt Damon. We ran out of time.' And he got a kick out of it, the producer, so I just started doing it every night to amuse him."
But what started as a harmless joke quickly developed into one of Hollywood favorite "feuds."
Over the years, Jimmy has continued to ding Matt at every opportunity, like at the 2017 Oscars when he pretended to bury the hatchet with the Air actor before calling him a "jerk" later on in the broadcast.
Matt has had his own words for Jimmy, even booing the host and giving him the middle finger when Jimmy celebrated 20 years of his late night show.
And while Matt wasn't present at the 2024 Academy Awards, keep reading for everyone who got to take an Oscar home.