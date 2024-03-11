Kylie Jenner Stuns in New Sam Edelman Campaign: An Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kylie Jenner's style exudes confidence, blending a modern aesthetic with classic sensibility. Of course, Sam Edelman tapped Kylie to star in the Spring/Summer 2024 campaign just in time to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary.
Sam Edelman says, "Kylie Jenner is the complete embodiment of the modern woman—an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur. Having her as our brand's face for this milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."
E! got an exclusive look behind the scenes of Kylie's Sam Edelman campaign, featuring some of the brand's most iconic styles.
Sam Edelman Top-Sellers
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
These pumps from Kylie's campaign exude elegance and versatility for any occasion. Choose from 39 colorways in a variety of fabrics.
Shoppers Say: "Hazel pumps are the most comfortable shoes I own. You can literally run in them if needed."
Sam Edelman Teana Slingback Loafer
Experience the best of both worlds with a hybrid style that seamlessly blends the elegance of a slingback with the polish of a classic loafer. Crafted from luxurious rich saddle leather, these shoes offer versatility and sophistication for any occasion. Choose from 3 colorways.
Shoppers Say: "I was not expecting this shoe to be so comfortable. The sole feels as though it is cushioned and the strap and toe have never given me any blisters. These are now a part of my regular rotation I often wear them to work and they look great with a pair of jeans when I want to a bit more put together but heels aren't the right option for the occasion."
Sam Edelman Vonn Heeled Mule
Step into sleek, minimalistic style with some heeled mules. With their clean lines and versatile design, the Vonn Heeled Mules are the epitome of understated sophistication for the modern woman. Plus, the two-inch heel is super easy to walk on. You can also get these in black and silver.
Shoppers Say: "This shoe was more than I expected! The quality is unmatched, it's extremely comfortable & adds flare to any look. It's the 'star' of the show."
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flat
Discover timeless elegance and unmatched comfort with the Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats. Your feet will love the the comfort of the plush padded soles. You can get this classic style in 12 colors and patterns.
Shoppers Say: "These shoes are a staple in my wardrobe in several colors- they look great dressed up or dressed down. They're so comfy and don't have a break-in period at all."
Sam Edelman Janina Pointed Toe Flat
Whether paired with tailored trousers or a flowy dress, the Sam Edelman Janina Flat adds a timeless chicness to any ensemble. I cannot get enough of that glitzy buckle detail.
Shoppers Say: "They are amazing quality, and perfect for any occasions. These are so cute and very comfortable! They are light on my feet. I feel like I'm wearing flip flop but better. I would absolutely will purchase more styles and colors."
Sam Edelman Franci Kitten Heel Pump
Sam Edelman's Franci Pump adds a touch of refined elegance to any outfit for both professional settings and special occasions. Choose from 8 colorways.
Shoppers Say: "This is the perfect kitten heel. Not only are these incredibly comfortable, but they are also extremely well made and stylish. I want them in every color!"
Sam Edelman Christy Loafer
Step into classic style and undeniable comfort with some premium loafers that will become a staple in your wardrobe. Choose from 4 colorways.
Shoppers Say: "Perfect Loafers! I loved them so much I purchased a second pair. They are well made and very comfortable."
Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
With their classic Mary Jane silhouette and comfortable fit, the Sam Edelman Michaela Flat effortlessly combines style and practicality for a chic look. Choose from 13 colorways.
Shoppers Say: "Cute and comfy...who could ask for more. I wore these shoes for the first time on a recent trip to New York City. Kind of risky, not knowing how comfortable they would be and knowing I was going to be doing a ton of walking. They were perfect! Wore them all day with no issues and got tons of compliments. Love these shoes."
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Meet your new favorite shoe. These babies are all about style and comfort with their luxe black suede and adjustable slingback strap. You can never go wrong with black. Plus, there are many additional colorways.
Shoppers Say: "Perfect shoe! Wore immediately for an event. These are super comfortable and look a lot more expensive than they are."
Sam Edelman Leana Flower Strap Heel
Adorned with delicate floral straps in pearl ivory, these heels give ethereal charm and grace. You can choose from 4 colorways.
Shoppers Say: "These shoes are more beautiful in person. So feminine and comfortable!"
Where can I buy Sam Edelman shoes?
Sam Edelman shoes are available at Nordstrom, Zappos, Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Anthropologie, Free People, Shopbop, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, DSW, Dillard's, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and the Sam Edelman site among other retailers.
Should I size up or down in Sam Edelman shoes?
Sam Edelman shoes are true to size, according to many customers. If you are not sure what size to buy, consult the Sam Edelman size guide.
How much is Sam Edelman shipping?
Sam Edelman offers free ground shipping on all domestic orders within the continental United States. You can pay for upgraded shipping options.
Does Sam Edelman do returns?
Sam Edelman has free returns. United States-based customers can return unworn Sam Edelman shoes for a refund or exchange within 30 days. Shopper can return or exchange online or at a Sam Edelman retail locations. Sam Edelman is partnered with Happy Returns, which offers safe, contactless, and sustainable online returns and exchanges at over 2,600 drop-off locations nationwide.
If you want to do more Jenner-inspired shopping, you'll love these drugstore makeup picks from Kendall Jenner.