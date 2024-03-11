Kylie Jenner Stuns in New Sam Edelman Campaign: An Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kylie Jenner's style exudes confidence, blending a modern aesthetic with classic sensibility. Of course, Sam Edelman tapped Kylie to star in the Spring/Summer 2024 campaign just in time to celebrate the brand's 20th anniversary.

Sam Edelman says, "Kylie Jenner is the complete embodiment of the modern woman—an incredible mother, daughter, sister, friend, and entrepreneur. Having her as our brand's face for this milestone year is a true testament to the incredible fashion and momentum we plan to bring to our customers, not just this year but for many more to come."

E! got an exclusive look behind the scenes of Kylie's Sam Edelman campaign, featuring some of the brand's most iconic styles.