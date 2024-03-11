Why Robert Downey Jr. Looked Confused by Jimmy Kimmel's Penis Joke at the 2024 Oscars

It's the 2024 Oscars and Jimmy Kimmel was roasting like it's 1999.
With Robert Downey Jr. in the house thanks to his standout performance in Oppenheimer and as the clear frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actor race, the host of course had to clear out some time in his monologue to have a little fun with the veteran movie star. (See all the stars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the March 10 Oscars.)
First Kimmel noted that Downey's awards season sweep may not be the highest point of his "long and illustrious career," and the 58-year-old played along, grinning and tapping his nose in a tacit acknowledgment of the pun.
But when Kimmel asked if that was, in fact, a drug motion, Downey made a "let's keep it moving" gesture, as wife Susan Downey chuckled at his deft improvisation.
The master of charming self-deprecation—who did go on to win, as expected—has heard every joke there is to tell about his infamous pre-Iron Man past, after all. Though apparently he hadn't heard everything...
"Look at this guy, he's so handsome, he's so talented," Kimmel continued, "he's won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis?"
At first Downey needed a second, but then he blinked, cocked his head and looked a bit coy.
While also totally communicating with his eyes, Let's move this thing along.
That, of course, was just one of Kimmel's onslaught of mini-roasts as he got the show going with Barbie jokes, nods to last year's dual strikes and more. And while he didn't win rave reviews online for the taste level of his Downey jokes, it's not as if he was wrong, per se, about the actor needing to be prepared for the 100-percent chance his name was going to be called later in the evening.
His nod—the third of his career—was one of Oppenheimer's leading 13 nominations heading into the 2024 Academy Awards. See all the night's winners so far: