Why Robert Downey Jr. Looked Confused by Jimmy Kimmel's Penis Joke at the 2024 Oscars

It's the 2024 Oscars and Jimmy Kimmel was roasting like it's 1999.

With Robert Downey Jr. in the house thanks to his standout performance in Oppenheimer and as the clear frontrunner in the Best Supporting Actor race, the host of course had to clear out some time in his monologue to have a little fun with the veteran movie star. (See all the stars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre for the March 10 Oscars.)

First Kimmel noted that Downey's awards season sweep may not be the highest point of his "long and illustrious career," and the 58-year-old played along, grinning and tapping his nose in a tacit acknowledgment of the pun.

But when Kimmel asked if that was, in fact, a drug motion, Downey made a "let's keep it moving" gesture, as wife Susan Downey chuckled at his deft improvisation.

The master of charming self-deprecation—who did go on to win, as expected—has heard every joke there is to tell about his infamous pre-Iron Man past, after all. Though apparently he hadn't heard everything...