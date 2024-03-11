Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen's 35-Year Age Gap Roasted by Jimmy Kimmel at 2024 Oscars

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

You talkin' to me? At least we assume that was Robert De Niro's reaction when 2024 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took a playful swipe at the 80-year-old's relationship with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, some four decades his junior.

"In 1976, Jodie Foster was young enough to play Robert De Niro's daughter," Kimmel said in his Academy Awards monologue, referencing a tween Foster's role as an underage prostitute in Taxi Driver. "Now she's 20 years too old to be his girlfriend."

And though Foster was nearly two decades younger than the two-time Oscar winner in the legendary film, "I understand [that they were scared of me]," Foster told Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past January, when asked about past comments she's made. "I was 12. And they had to say things like, you know, 'Can you pull his fly down?' And it was a little awkward."

Though she wasn't really afraid to throw her weight around a bit.