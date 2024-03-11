Get $118 J.Crew Jeans for $44, 50% off Grande Cosmetics Brow Serum, $400 Off Purple Mattress & More Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As I sip my Monday morning coffee, I am excited to starting the week off right with shopping and some serious savings. Fresh from last night's Oscars, where glamour was at its peak, I'm inspired to step up my game with makeup, skincare, and hair care. Luckily, this is a prime time to snag the best deals. Sleep Week 2024 is in full swing with a treasure trove of deals on mattresses, bedding, and more.
I'm here to make your Monday morning shopping experience a breeze with a carefully curated list of today's best sales.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- lululemon: Get a $118 lululemon Align Leggings for $39 from lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.
- Purple: $400 off mattresses. Plus, deals on pillows and bedding.
- Ulta: 50% off Grande Cosmetics, Stila, Philosophy, PÜR, and more top brands.
- J.Crew Factory: Use the promo code PREP20 to get an EXTRA 20% off styles that are already 50% off.
- Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American. Don't miss these Hoka flash deals. Save up to 65% on Free People.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
Get fuller, thicker-looking eyebrows with this serum, which delivers noticeable results in just weeks. Its formula has a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids.
Shoppers Say: "This serum really works! I have used this product for 2 years. I have been amazed at how well it works. After only a couple of weeks, I could see new growth."
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.
Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.
Clarins: It's the last day to get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. I adore this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.
Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.
Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. Plus free shipping.
Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.
Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.
Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.
NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.
Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.
Sephora: Save 50% on Stila, Grande Cosmetics, Sephora Collection, and more for 24 hours.
Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.
Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.
Ulta: 50% off Grande Cosmetics, Stila, Philosophy, PÜR, and more top brands today only.
Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
J.Crew Wide-Leg Crop Jean in All-Day Stretch
These jeans offer the perfect blend of style and comfort for all-day wear. With their trendy wide-leg silhouette and cropped length, they're the versatile staple your wardrobe needs for effortless coolness.
Use the promo code PREP20 to get this price.
Shoppers Say: "Best jeans ever! They are so flattering and stylish. I have been trying on various wide leg styles from different brands, all of them much more expensive than these. These are the best fitting and most modern silhouette of them all. Very soft and comfortable too."
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Get up to 70% off so many styles from Abercrombie. I have my eye on these 90s-inspired jeans.
adidas: Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.
ASOS: Use the code NOW20 to get 20% off sportswear.
Barefoot Dreams: Shop major discounts on cozy styles from Barefoot Dreams.
BaubleBar: Save 25% sitewide at BaubleBar (discount applied at checkout). And, yes, that includes an EXTRA 25% off the sale section, which means $6 deals!
Boohoo: Take 40% off almost everything from Boohoo.
Cider: Shop 60% off fashion flash deals from Cider.
Coach Outlet: Shop major deals on 100+ new clearance styles from Coach.
Everlane: Save up to 70% on classic styles from Everlane.
Fanatics: Use the code RANK to get 25% off sitewide at Fanatics.
Gap: Get an EXTRA 40% off the Gap sale section.
HerRoom: Save 60% on on bras, panties, sleep, and more from HerRoom.
J.Crew: Save 40% when you shop J.Crew's Annual Spring Sale.
J.Crew Factory: Use the promo code PREP20 to get an EXTRA 20% off styles that are already 50% off.
Kate Spade: Save up to 50% off Kate Spade's latest styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get daylight savings deals up to 80% off from Kate Spade
lululemon: lululemon does not have a sale today, but there are amazing prices in their We Made Too Much section.
Michael Kors: Save 75% on Michael Kors last chance styles.
Nordstrom Rack: Save 70% on Khloe Kardashian's Good American. Don't miss these Hoka flash deals. Save up to 65% on Free People. Get an 25% EXTRA off WEAR by Erin Andrews. Don't miss the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Shop spring break fashion under $15 from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the promo code FAM to get 50% off Reebok.
Sam Edelman: Shop 60% off shoe deals.
Skechers: Save 40% on super-comfy Skechers footwear.
Soma: Get 5 panties for $29. Buy 1 bra, get another bra for 50% off.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the promo code HELLOSPRING and get 25% off Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Swimsuits For All: Save up to 50% on swimwear collections from the Spring Break Blowout Sale.
Victoria's Secret: Get 7 panties for just $35.
Today's Best Home Deals
Purple Sleep Week Deals
Upgrade your sleep setup $400 mattress discounts and more deals on bedding and pillows from Purple.
Shoppers Say: "My whole experience working with Purple was a pleasant one. I am a repeat customer, this is our second mattress which is a testament in and of itself. Thank you for the fine product and customer service."
More Home Deals
Amazon: Save 40% on JBL True Wireless Earbuds with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anthropologie: Save 20% on glassware, dinnerware, candles and more from Anthropologie.
Brooklinen: Save 20% on bed and bath essentials from Brooklinen.
Casper: Shop 20% off deals from Casper's Daylight Savings Sale.
Chamberlain Coffee: Use the code NEWSITE to get 15% off Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee. I love the vanilla matcha powder.
Cuisinart: Get $30 off select Cuisinart small appliances.
Dyson: Get $150 off select Dyson devices, including vacuums.
HexClad: Save 30% on HexClad cookware, which has been recommended by Hailey Bieber.
iRobot: Save up to $645 on iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you.
JBL: Get up to 50% off JBL bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more.
Marshalls: Don't miss these Easter decor discounts from Marshalls.
Mattress Firm: Save up to $700 during the Mattress Firm Friends and Family Sale. Plus, free and fast delivery.
Nest Bedding: Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide on linens, furniture, mattresses, and more.
Omaha Steaks: Don't miss these 50% off deals from Omaha Steaks.
Our Place: Score $170 off 4-piece Our Place cookware sets, which come in several cute colors that I adore.
Pottery Barn: Save 50% on bedding, furniture, and more from Pottery Barn.
Purple: $400 off mattresses. Plus, deals on pillows and bedding.
Revolution Cooking: Get $70 off the viral Revolution Cooking InstaGLO R180 Toaster.
Sleep Number: Save $800 on mattresses, 30% on bedding, and shop buy 1, get 1 free pillow deals from Sleep Number.
Sur La Table: Get 30% off spring entertaining essentials.
Walmart: Score $200 off an Apple Watch Series 8 from Walmart.
West Elm: Get 60% off home essentials from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Save 50% on Yankee Candle.
Today's Best Travel Deals
Samsonite: Save 25% on Samsonite luggage.
What are the best deals happening today?
How can you find the best deals for today?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, Saks Off 5th, Quince, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
