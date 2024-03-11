Get $118 J.Crew Jeans for $44, 50% off Grande Cosmetics Brow Serum, $400 Off Purple Mattress & More Deals

Shoppers Say: "This serum really works! I have used this product for 2 years. I have been amazed at how well it works. After only a couple of weeks, I could see new growth."

More Beauty Deals

Beachwaver: Save 54% on hair tools and styling products.

Charlotte Tilbury: Use the promo code REDCARPET to save 20% on Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare.

Clarins: It's the last day to get 15% off Clarins products, which have been recommended by Kourtney Kardashian, The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams. I adore this instant de-puffing face mask, which I'm obsessed with. Plus, there is free shipping.

Clinique: Save 30% sitewide on Clinique skincare and makeup.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna: Score this $49 deal on $130 worth of bestsellers from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

First Aid Beauty: Use the promo code FAMFIRST to get 25% off First Aid Beauty skincare products.

Fresh: Save 25% on Fresh skincare, no promo code needed. Plus free shipping.

Kiehl's: Get 25% off sitewide. My personal favorite: the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask, which clears up my breakouts and brings balance to my oily skin.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% during Nordstrom's fragrance and beauty sale with deals on NuFace, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Kiehl's, YSL, and more.

Nudestix: Make your own makeup bundle for $72 ($112 value) and get a free pouch.

NuFace: Shop 25% off deals on NuFace toning devices and skincare products.

Origins: Enjoy 50% off game-changing skincare from Origins.

Sephora: Save 50% on Stila, Grande Cosmetics, Sephora Collection, and more for 24 hours.

Skin Gym: Don't miss 60% off last chance deals on skincare products and devices from Skin Gym.

Tatcha: Curate your own 4-piece Tatcha skincare set and save 20%.

Ulta: 50% off Grande Cosmetics, Stila, Philosophy, PÜR, and more top brands today only.

Too Faced: Save 70% on Too Faced top-sellers.