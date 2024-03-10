How Eva Mendes Supported Ryan Gosling Backstage at the 2024 Oscars

And while of course Gosling is hoping that his life in plastic translates to a fantastic night at the 2024 Academy Awards, his life at home with Mendes is way more than Kenough.

"I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes," he told the crowd while accepting the the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Jan. 13 event. "I have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream."

"So the way I see it, there's no way I've contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me," he continued. "But the idea that I might've given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express."

